Cyclopure Announces First Commercial Use of DEXSORB+ in Europe

ENCINITAS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclopure, Inc., a leading innovator in water purification technologies and the developer of DEXSORB™ filtration products, and iFLUX of Belgium today announced the availability of a new product for use in the measurement and analysis of PFAS in groundwater. The new cartridge joins iFLUX's line of other water flux cartridges to offer expanded capabilities for environmental study of contaminants in groundwater.

The new iFLUX cartridge uses Cyclopure's DEXSORB+ adsorbent in passive samplers to extract PFAS from water for in-lab recovery and analysis. Using procedures developed by Cyclopure for its Water Test Kit Pro, SGS Laboratories will perform measurement and analysis of recovered PFAS at its Antwerp labs.

"We are very pleased to now offer PFAS water flux cartridges to expand the scope of our environmental monitoring services," said iFLUX Founder and Technical Director Goedele Verreydt. "DEXSORB+ is perfectly suited for use in our passive sampling systems." IFLUX PFAS Cartridge

Luc De Ren, Business Development Manager for SGS Belgium, added that "DEXSORB+ is a convenient media for us to work with in the lab. We are impressed with its uptake for a broad range of PFAS."

Derived from corn, Cyclopure's line of DEXSORB adsorbents have demonstrated excellent performance in the removal of microtoxins now present in drinking water, including Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), like PFOA and PFOS.

"We are happy that Goedele and her team chose DEXSORB+ as their media for collection of PFAS," stated Cyclopure CEO Frank Cassou. "They were super to work with; knew what they wanted and moved quickly."

Cassou noted that the DEXSORB+ media used in the iFLUX passive sampling cartridge is in the same form used for its PFAS pilot treatment activities with municipalities such as Orange County Water District OCWD Pilot. "It's a good example of the versatility of DEXSORB+ and how we will market it for analytical, household and municipal applications."

About Cyclopure (www.cyclopure.com) Cyclopure is a materials science company and a leader in water purification technologies. The company's line of DEXSORB adsorbents are based on breakthrough technology that converts renewable, corn-based cyclodextrins into highly adsorbent materials engineered to remove micropollutants, including perfluorinated compounds (PFOA and PFOS), from drinking water. Cyclopure's DEXSORB adsorbents are produced in varying formats, allowing for use in analytical, household and municipal water treatment applications. Cyclopure is working with global partners to bring DEXSORB to market in analytical applications, household filtration and municipal drinking water and wastewater treatments.

About iFLUX (www.ifluxsampling.com) safeguards our environment with patented technology that captures the dynamics of the subsurface. They do this by measuring groundwater and contaminant fluxes for environmental consultants and authorities. These type of measurements quantify the amount of underground pollution, the speed with which it is spreading and the direction in which it moves. This type of information reduces uncertainty and improves remediation projects. Flux measurements deliver essential information before, during and after the soil contamination management process. Now this is also possible for the emerging PFAS contaminants.

About SGS (https://www.sgs.be/) is a global leader in laboratory testing, with proven expertise in reliable, high quality environmental measurement and analysis. This makes SGS an ideal partner for accurate compliance in PFAS and emerging contaminants analysis. PFAS analysis, in all environmental matrices, is in urgent demand around the globe. SGS provides a laboratory with the expertise and the instrumentation in place to do high quality tests in a timely manner.

NIEHS Grant – The development of DEXSORB+ for PFAS has been supported by funding from the National Institutes of Environmental Health Sciences, Superfund Research Program, Grant no. 2R44ES029401-02, "Remediation of Perfluorinated Chemicals in Water Using Novel High-Affinity Polymer Adsorbents." NIEHS Superfund Phase II

