CycloPure Co-Founder Will Dichtel Awarded 2018 Guggenheim Fellowship

In making the announcement, the Foundation applauded this year's Fellows: "It's exceptionally satisfying to name 175 new Guggenheim Fellows. These artists and writers, scholars and scientists, represent the best of the best. Each year since 1925, the Guggenheim Foundation has bet everything on the individual, and we're thrilled to continue to do so with this wonderfully talented and diverse group. It's an honor to be able to support these individuals to do the work they were meant to do."

"Will is a special talent," said CEO Frank Cassou. "Chemistry is truly 'the work he is meant to do.' We are thrilled about the Guggenheim's award, and the continuing recognition of Will's leadership in the field of Chemistry. He wakes up every day to use his skills to make the world a better place."

Dr. Dichtel received a B.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. He currently heads the Dichtel Research Group at Northwestern University where he is the Robert L. Letsinger Professor of Chemistry. His pioneering research has been previously recognized with several national and international awards, including a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship in 2015 for his innovations in polymer chemistry.

About CycloPure – Making Water Safe

Founded in 2016, CycloPure is a materials science and technology company that is commercializing a new class of selective adsorbents called High-Affinity Cyclodextrin Polymers (HACPs). The company's pioneering technology allows the conversion of renewable cyclodextrins (derived from corn starch) into highly adsorbent materials ideally suited for water treatment applications.

Government and other studies have shown that trace contaminants (measured in parts per billion and less), including industrial chemicals, pesticides, and pharmaceutical residues, are pervasive in water and can retain toxic effect at low concentration. Using its novel polymer technology, CycloPure has developed two novel adsorbent formulations, CD-MP and CD-PFAS, for the removal of harmful contaminants from water, including the perfluorinated compounds PFOA and PFOS.

CycloPure's patented HACPs can be produced in varying particle sizes, tailored to filtration and water flow requirements, allowing for flexible use across a broad spectrum of water purification applications. CycloPure is working with global partners to produce and distribute its proprietary HACPs to meet growing worldwide interest from water treatment managers, food and beverage companies, government agencies, and manufacturers of point-of-use consumer water purification products.

For more information about CycloPure, Inc. and our mission to make water safer with novel adsorption technology, please visit www.cyclopure.com

