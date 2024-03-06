CyCognito Partners With Eviden to Bolster Exposure Management in the Enterprise

CyCognito's comprehensive EASM platform now enables Eviden customers to efficiently identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyCognito today announced a strategic partnership with Eviden , the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security. The partnership aims to offer its leading External Attack Surface Management platform (EASM) to Eviden's extensive customer roster worldwide as a foundation to their broader Exposure Management solutions.

Organization's external attack surface is vast and ever-growing, containing large volumes of unknown and exposed internet-facing assets—from servers and applications to cloud resources and domains. Each of these assets could be vulnerable, leaving a back door open for bad actors. Current risk assessment and monitoring solutions simply aren't up to the challenge. This partnership between CyCognito, the leading EASM provider, and Eviden will create a category-defining managed offering.

Through this partnership, customers will benefit from an end-to-end vulnerability and threat management service which includes the following values:

Full inventory of assets: This includes servers, applications, cloud resources, domains, and more. Uncover shadow IT, such as user-provisioned assets that were never reported yet still connected to a network, and create hidden security and operational risks.

This includes servers, applications, cloud resources, domains, and more. Uncover shadow IT, such as user-provisioned assets that were never reported yet still connected to a network, and create hidden security and operational risks. Alerts on exposures: Define the current state of every asset in an organization's network and provide prioritized lists of vulnerabilities and how to close them. Leverage dynamic threat intelligence to find new exposures in any asset and alert the organization on the most critical ones.

Define the current state of every asset in an organization's network and provide prioritized lists of vulnerabilities and how to close them. Leverage dynamic threat intelligence to find new exposures in any asset and alert the organization on the most critical ones. Curated Risk Reduction with Strategic Focus: Identify the critical 2%-5% of issues that comprise over 95% of breach risks, optimizing Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR). This approach prioritizes closing key risk gaps swiftly, ensuring resources are allocated to high-impact areas rather than low-value tasks, enhancing overall risk management efficiency.

Identify the critical 2%-5% of issues that comprise over 95% of breach risks, optimizing Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR). This approach prioritizes closing key risk gaps swiftly, ensuring resources are allocated to high-impact areas rather than low-value tasks, enhancing overall risk management efficiency. Scale protection: Automatically fold new assets into an organization's security posture to maintain airtight defenses even as an environment grows and evolves, and provide guidance on adjusting the EASM strategy and scope as the business needs change.

"Our strategic partnership with Eviden is a giant leap in helping more and more businesses worldwide protect their continuously changing attack surfaces and threat landscape," said Randy Streu, SVP Channels & Alliances, CyCognito. "By partnering with Eviden, our joint customers get the combined power of the CyCognito platform with the expert services delivered by Eviden's cyber security solutions, such as the Eviden AIsaac Cyber Mesh platform. This in turn helps them identify, prioritize, and remediate threat exposures end to end, preemptively addressing potential threats and strengthening their security posture."

CyCognito is a member of " Scaler ", the Eviden Accelerator for Startups, which drives high-velocity, customer-centric, open innovation within Eviden's core areas: AI, Security, Quantum, & NZT. This unique ecosystem engages technology start-ups/scale-ups, specialist industry players, and strategic partners to help accelerate customers' value creation, optimizing go-to-market, and speeding up business execution.

About CyCognito

CyCognito is an exposure management platform that reduces risk by discovering, testing and prioritizing security issues. The platform scans billions of websites, cloud applications and APIs and uses advanced AI to identify the most critical risks and guide remediation. Emerging companies, government agencies and Fortune 500 organizations rely on CyCognito to secure and protect from growing threats. For more information, visit https://www.cycognito.com/.

SOURCE CyCognito