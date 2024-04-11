CyCognito selected by DXC Technology as a Key Collaborator to Bolster Attack Surface Management in the Enterprise

CyCognito's extended visibility and testing capabilities now enable DXC customers to efficiently identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyCognito today announced that it has been selected by IT and security services provider, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), to offer services underpinned by CyCognito's leading Attack Surface Management platform (ASM) to its extensive customer roster worldwide.

"Attack surfaces continue to expand at a rapid clip, leading to an increase in the cost and frequency of incidents. The latest MOVEit breach is a recent example," said Rob Gurzeev, CEO and Co-Founder, CyCognito. "These growing security challenges are driving urgent demand for broad and continuous asset visibility and a wide spectrum of security tests. This is precisely why DXC first chose us as a customer and are now collaborating with us to help their customers secure their operations."

As a leading global IT services provider, DXC Technology is uniquely positioned to help drive cyber resilience into customers' IT security, operations and culture. Leveraging the experience of thousands of cybersecurity professionals, DXC offers a wide range of advanced security solutions to public and private organizations worldwide, as well as hosting and software development services that incorporate best security practices.

DXC Technology selected CyCognito for the platform's unique outside-in approach to securing corporate assets across an organization's attack surface. Leveraging the latest advancements in Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP), CyCognito is the only solution that can automatically discover and attribute cloud and web assets to a given organization across the global internet with no input or configuration, and then quickly test those assets for security gaps, enabling security teams to prioritize, and remediate critical risks immediately.

"Security attacks are evolving at an alarming rate," said Drew Morefield, Vice President – Global Head of Sales, Security, DXC Technology. "Security teams need to understand how attackers think and where their exposed assets lie. CyCognito provides unparalleled discovery, insight, active testing, and prioritization of vulnerabilities at scale, and we're excited to offer services leveraging CyCognito to help our customers remediate those issues before threat actors can take advantage."

CyCognito is an exposure management platform that reduces risk by discovering, testing and prioritizing security issues. The platform scans billions of websites, cloud applications and APIs and uses advanced AI to identify the most critical risks and guide remediation. Emerging companies, government agencies and Fortune 500 organizations rely on CyCognito to secure and protect from growing threats. For more information, visit https://www.cycognito.com/

