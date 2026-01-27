Cycore Hits Record-Breaking Year with 4X Revenue Growth in 2025

Miami-based cybersecurity services firm explodes in growth, quadrupling revenue in one year, expanding team, and investing in the Miami AI space.

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycore, a leading AI-powered cybersecurity and compliance services firm, announces significant growth and momentum throughout 2025. With a 4X increase in revenue, rapid team expansion, multiple new service lines, and the introduction of AI-focused frameworks, Cycore is quickly becoming a pivotal business leader in the increasingly complex security and regulatory landscape.

Founded in Miami, Florida and led by a team of cybersecurity veterans with decades of Fortune 500 experience, Cycore has quickly become a trusted partner for high-growth companies. In industries where trust and compliance are mission-critical, including healthcare, fintech, SaaS, education, defense, Cycore provides vCISO, vDPO implementation services, and internal audits.

"2025 was a defining year for Cycore," said Kevin Barona, CEO and Founder of Cycore. "As AI reshapes how organizations operate, security, and trust can no longer be afterthoughts. Our growth is a direct result of helping companies move faster without compromising compliance, privacy, or risk."

In 2025, Cycore experienced rapid growth and significant company milestones:

- 4X revenue growth

- 200% increase in team size, including the hire of a new Chief Growth Officer, Pergrin Perez

- Expanded AI regulations, such as ISO42001, the AI EU Act, and NIST AI RMF

- Increasingly involved in Miami's rapidly growing artificial intelligence and technology scene

- New internal audit services, such as ISO27001 to help clients identify gaps, reduce audit fatigue, and strengthen their security posture year-round

Client successes included saving ReadMe, an interactive API documentation SaaS platform, 1,656 hours per year on manual compliance management.

"With Cycore's GRC services, we no longer had to scramble before audit time or spend countless hours responding to security questionnaires. Their streamlined processes saved us an incredible amount of time, which directly impacted our ability to close deals faster and stay on top of compliance," said the Business Operations Manager at ReadMe.

A Rising Force in Miami's AI and Cybersecurity Ecosystem

Miami continues to emerge as a growing hub for AI and cybersecurity innovation with networking events, conferences, trade shows, and vibrant industry of cutting-edge technology companies. Cycore leadership is involved with shaping the region's security-first, growth-driven tech ecosystem through partnerships with other Miami-based companies, event attendance, and mentoring with local schools and universities. With continued investment in talent, technology, and partnerships, the company is poised for another year of expansion in 2026.

"I'm extremely excited about 2026," Barona concluded. "Cycore is poised to achieve double digit growth again, deliver exceptional value for clients, and continue building Miami as one of the biggest AI and cybersecurity hubs in the nation."

To learn more about Cycore's services, visit www.cycoresecure.com.

About Cycore

Cycore is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity services firm based in Miami, Florida. With 4X growth over the past year, Cycore serves leading SaaS, fintech, and healthtech companies navigating complex compliance landscapes. Founded by Kevin Barona, Cycore is led by an executive team of cybersecurity veterans with decades of combined experience across global Fortune 500 organizations.

Cycore combines the latest in AI with human expertise to deliver fractional security, compliance, and privacy programs that eliminate manual busywork and accelerate revenue. Core offerings include managed compliance services (SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST, ISO42001, The AI EU Act, and more), vCISO services, and vDPO services.

