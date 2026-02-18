Cycore Launches New AI Governance Services

Cycore is one of the first security firms to fully support AI-first frameworks ISO 42001, NIST AI RMF, and the EU AI Act.

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycore, the AI-powered cybersecurity and compliance services firm, today announces the expansion of its AI governance offerings: ISO 42001, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF), and the EU AI Act. Cycore is one of the first firms to operationalize all three frameworks with end-to-end implementation services.

Roughly 78% of organizations now using AI in at least one business function, and enterprise buyers are requiring vendors to demonstrate responsible AI governance. ISO 42001 certification, in particular, is appearing in Fortune 500 RFPs as a table-stakes requirement.

"AI adoption outpaced governance in 2025," said Kevin Barona, Founder of Cycore. "We're now seeing the fallout, from shadow AI usage and data leakage to hallucinated code and regulatory blind spots. The era of 'move fast and break things' is over."

Why AI Governance Now

Across all organizations, AI systems are increasingly embedded into core business workflows without clear oversight or accountability. Common challenges include:

Employees inputting proprietary or customer data into public AI tools

AI-generated code introducing security vulnerabilities

Limited visibility into AI training data, decision-making, or downstream data flows

As regulators, enterprise buyers, and investors push for greater accountability, three frameworks are emerging as the foundation for AI governance in 2026 and beyond:

ISO 42001: A management-system standard for AI governance, modeled after ISO 27001, focused on structured risk management, controls, and audits

NIST AI RMF: A risk-based framework built around four core functions (GOVERN, MAP, MEASURE, and MANAGE), emphasizing trustworthy AI across fairness, transparency, safety, and privacy

EU AI Act: A regulatory framework governing AI systems in European markets, with risk classifications and compliance obligations for higher-risk use cases

While each framework takes a different approach, all require organizations to demonstrate that their AI systems are not only functional, but trustworthy.

Unified Support Across All Three Frameworks

Cycore is now one of the only cybersecurity and compliance services firms offering integrated implementation support across ISO 42001, NIST AI RMF, and the EU AI Act.

Rather than treating each framework as a standalone effort, Cycore helps organizations build unified AI governance programs that cover shared requirements once and apply them across multiple standards.

As AI becomes embedded in critical systems, governance is quickly becoming part of standard enterprise due diligence.

Cycore's AI governance services help organizations operationalize these requirements and align with multiple frameworks simultaneously. To learn more, visit www.cycoresecure.com.

About Cycore

Cycore is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity services firm based in Miami, Florida. With 4x growth over the past year, Cycore serves innovative brands including ReadMe, Anterior, and leading SaaS, fintech, and healthtech companies navigating complex compliance landscapes. Founded by Kevin Barona, Cycore is led by an executive team of cybersecurity veterans with decades of combined experience across global Fortune 500 organizations.

Cycore combines the latest in AI with human expertise to deliver fractional security, compliance, and privacy programs that eliminate manual busywork and accelerate revenue. Core offerings include managed compliance services (SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST, ISO42001, The AI EU Act, and more), vCISO services, and vDPO services.

