CYCROWN Introduces the CycVerve: An Extensive Innovation in Electric Biking on Presale Now

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CYCROWN , a trusted manufacturer in the electric bike industry, has announced the prelaunch of its latest product—the CycVerve electric bike , available exclusively on its official website. The presale event is live now, offering customers early bird deals and other exclusive offers during this period.

New from CYCROWN: The CycVerve All-Terrain eBike

Nowadays, more and more individuals are embracing e-bikes and enjoying their travel benefits. The CycVerve electric bike is designed for various scenarios, thanks to its 1000W peak power motor providing a top speed of 28 MPH and its all-terrain fat tire design. This makes it the ideal choice for both city commuting and outdoor adventures.

Regularly priced at $1,299.99, customers can now enjoy a $200 discount and an additional $100 early bird deal, bringing the price down to just $999.99. The CycVerve offers high accessibility without compromising on quality, making it a cost-effective option for commuters and cyclists alike. With a 60+ mile PAS range, riders can effortlessly manage urban commutes and outdoor adventures, meeting a wide range of travel needs.

Presale Information and Exclusive Offers

CYCROWN is launching a presale of the CycVerve electric bike , available exclusively on its official website. Customers can take advantage of incredible offers, including:

Early B ird Offer: Enjoy $200 OFF and extra early bird $100 coupon. Subscribe & Win: Subscribe for a chance to win a CycRun or CycVerve e-bike, valued at up to $1,299.99 , and receive $80 in exclusive vouchers. Worry-Free Shopping: Experience the CycVerve with an extended 30-day free trial, giving you ample time to discover its comfort and performance with no commitment. Up to 50% Accessory Discount: Customize your CycVerve with premium accessories, from functional enhancements to stylish add-ons, at half price.

The CycVerve e-bike is a highly accessible option in the 26"x4" fat tire bike category, offering a sleek design, enhanced comfort, and practical safety features.

The Idea Behind CycVerve: Creating Electric Bikes for All

Typically, electric bikes are associated with younger males, but CYCROWN stands out with its creativity and inclusivity. They produce e-bikes that go beyond transportation, aiming for a sustainable and energetic future, one ride at a time.

Imagine riding a bike that sparks your adventurous spirit and energizes you. That's what CycVerve is all about. The name exudes vitality, reflecting their commitment to adding value and purpose to every trip.

CYCROWN believes everyone should experience the freedom of e-biking, regardless of gender or age. While most competitors focus on flashy exteriors, CYCROWN emphasizes crucial details and innovative mobility solutions through precise engineering.

Safe and Comfortable Riding Experience

The CycVerve electric bike prioritizes stability and comfort, catering to every rider with 26"x4" fat tires for exceptional traction on all terrains. Beginners can ride confidently with dual hydraulic disc brakes providing reliable stopping on mountain trails or urban roads. Its lockable and adjustable front suspension absorbs bumps for a smooth ride, safeguarding riders' joints.

Equipped with a bright LED headlight and taillight for night rides, CycVerve maximizes visibility and safety. Five levels of pedal assistance and a Shimano 7-speed system allow riders to customize their speed. Comfort features include a spacious saddle with ample support and cushioning, and an adjustable seat post to reduce strain on the back and hips for a tailored ride experience.

Practical and Functional Design

CycVerve e-bikes accommodate riders of all body types with a user-friendly step-through frame made from high-quality aluminum alloy. The integrated and removable 748.8WH lithium-ion battery, with an IPX6 waterproof rating, ensures reliable performance in various weather conditions.

The vibrant LCD keeps riders informed with updates on pedal assist system levels, speed, and battery life. The built-in control panel allows for easy switching between riding modes. CycVerve's blend of functionality, practicality, and elegance makes it the perfect choice for riders who value both style and performance.

About CYCROWN®

Established in 2018, CYCROWN has made a mark in the industry with affordable and reliable e-bikes catering to every rider in their cargo, mountain, and commuter electric bike collections. CYCROWN aims to enhance riders' quality of life and promote eco-friendly mobility by offering the latest technology for increased performance. Committed to quality, they use rigorously tested materials to ensure safety.

For the latest news and products, visit their website at www.cycrown.com . Connect with them on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

