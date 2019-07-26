Cydcor Sponsors 'Rock the Recovery' Benefit Concert in Support of California Strong

WHAT: Cydcor, a leading provider of outsourced sales and customer acquisition solutions based in Agoura Hills, Calif. will be the premier sponsor of Rock the Recovery, a night of music benefitting California Strong, which raises money and awareness to support those affected by local tragedies like the Borderline Shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif. and the Camp, Woolsey, and Hill Fires.









Rock the Recovery will feature musical performances by popular local bands. The event was created by High School senior Ava Flora Friedman to help facilitate unity and healing in the local community.







WHO: Community members of all ages and media are invited to join Rock the Recovery.







WHEN: The Canyon Club on Sunday Aug. 4th at 6pm. Presale tickets available.







WHERE: The Canyon Club



28912 Roadside Drive



Agoura Hills, CA 91301







WHY: In 2018 alone, Southern California endured multiple tragedies and natural disasters that cost lives, destroyed homes, displaced families, and tested the resilience of our local communities. Through all of it, Californians have proven again and again their dedication to supporting their neighbors and home towns in times of need. Music has a profound ability to unite, and it is the perfect celebration of the strength of all Californians.







OPPORTUNITIES: The event will include appearances by local survivors of the shooting at Borderline Grill, as well as Cydcor team members including senior leadership.



Rock the Recovery will feature musical performances by:



• Ray Parker Jr. and his all-star band



• JACQX



• Goodnight Kiss



• Sitting on Stacy



• Jake Parr



• The Malibooz







ABOUT CYDCOR: Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Through a unique combination of in-person sales, call center, and digital marketing services, Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging the advantages of technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit www.cydcor.com.







ABOUT ROCK THE



RECOVERY: Rock The Recovery was founded in 2019 in response to the Woolsey Fire and tragedy at the Borderline Bar and Grill by Ava Flora Friedman, an incoming senior at Westlake High School. Rock The Recovery is an organization dedicated to raising and distributing funds in support of the community during times of natural disaster or tragedy.







ABOUT



CALIFORNIA



STRONG: California Strong was founded by professional baseball players Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun, Mike Moustakas, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, along with Mike Attanasio from the Milwaukee Brewers Ownership Group. California Strong has raised more than $2 million dollars thus far and is dedicated to continuing to raise funds and support disaster relief going forward.







MEDIA CONTACT: Gail Michalak, Cydcor