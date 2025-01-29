CYE Acquires Solvo, Strengthening Cloud Security Capabilities to Manage Cyber Exposure Across the Growing Multi-Cloud Attack Surface

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CYE, a leader in cyber exposure management, today announced the acquisition of Solvo's technology for Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM). This strategic acquisition represents CYE's commitment to continuously managing cyber exposure across the rapidly growing attack surface, with a focus on enabling customers to remediate security gaps across multi-cloud environments.

Solvo's solution complements CYE's Hyver platform by providing deep visibility into cloud assets of customers and by addressing configurations and other gaps. By integrating Solvo's advanced CSPM capabilities, CYE will enable businesses to continuously strengthen their cloud security posture, mitigate risk, and safeguard their assets across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The expanded capabilities will also improve solutions offered through channel partners, broadening CYE's market reach and providing increased value to customers worldwide.

"As cloud adoption continues to accelerate, often with more than one cloud service provider, so does the scale of cybersecurity vulnerabilities and potential misconfigurations," said Reuven Aronashvili, Founder and CEO of CYE. "The acquisition of Solvo's technology adds native cloud-based considerations into organizational context to prioritize cloud weaknesses as part of our continuous exposure management platform. We are excited to integrate Solvo's expertise into our platform and deliver enhanced security for businesses worldwide."

"Joining forces with CYE is a significant milestone for us," said Shira Shamban, Co-Founder and CEO of Solvo. "We have always been committed to helping organizations secure their cloud environments, and by joining CYE, we can now offer even more powerful tools to manage cyber exposure with effective mitigation and validation. CYE's extensive resources and industry presence will enable us to continuously improve organizations' security posture with clarity on the most effective mitigation tailored to their ephemeral cloud environments."

About CYE

CYE's exposure management solution transforms the way security teams protect their organizations. With CRQ at its core, the platform quantifies enterprises' exposure in financial terms, visualizes the most exploitable attack routes to critical business assets, and creates mitigation plans tailored to each business. CYE's customized reporting enables the sharing of vital board-level metrics and validating exposure management over time. In addition, CYE improves cybersecurity maturity by mapping weaknesses and defining targets based on industry frameworks. Founded in 2012 in Israel with operations around the world, CYE has served hundreds of organizations across industries globally. Visit us at cyesec.com.

About Solvo

Solvo enables security teams and other stakeholders to automatically uncover, prioritize, mitigate and remediate cloud infrastructure access risks. Using multi-dimensional, contextual monitoring and analysis of infrastructure resources, applications and user behavior, and the data associated with them, Solvo enables enterprises to implement effective least privilege access controls at cloud scale. By breaking down application, identity and data silos, Solvo offers a first-of-its-kind data-aware CIEM platform designed for the scale and speed of cloud-native environments.

