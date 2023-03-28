CYE Releases Global Report Indicating Most Organizations Largely Unprepared for Cyber Attacks Despite Record Spending

CYE found that the "cyber leaders" - US, UK and Germany - have an overall lower cyber maturity score than expected; Norway, Japan and Croatia lead in the top three spots



TEL AVIV, Israel, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CYE , the leading cybersecurity optimization platform, announced today the release of its inaugural Cybersecurity Maturity Report, a comprehensive industry data analysis, based on two years worth of data, collected from over 500 organizations, in 15 countries, spanning 11 industries and a range of company sizes. The report provides valuable insights into the strength of cyber risk in different industries, company sizes and countries. It highlights areas where improvements have been made, as well as areas where more attention may be needed. Additionally, the report sheds light on the most common cyber vulnerabilities present in today's threat landscape.

In 2022 alone, global cyberattacks increased by 38%, while corporate security budgets have risen significantly over the last few years as a result of the growing sophistication of attacks and the number of cybersecurity solutions introduced into the market. The recent surge in security breaches has led to substantial business losses, including financial and reputational damages.

"CYE's cybersecurity report should serve as a wake up call for both private and governmental organizations. While there are some excellent companies doing it right when it comes to cyber preparedness in the relevant industries and countries that we looked at, overall, the picture we get is still far from ideal," said Reuven Aronashvili, founder and CEO at CYE. "The main takeaway from this research is that organizations can achieve a superior maturity posture even without a huge cybersecurity budget, if they plan and spend it right."

Some report highlights include:

On a country level, Norway scored highest on overall cyber maturity level, followed by Croatia and Japan . This can largely be attributed to early cybersecurity adoption in these countries ( Norway , for example, had its first national cybersecurity strategy introduced in 2003) and unified planning by governments and organizations, as well as advanced regulatory systems, despite not having the larger cyber budgets of countries such as the US, UK and Germany which scored significantly lower

Among sectors, the energy and financial industries scored highest on cyber maturity level, while healthcare, retail and government agencies scored among the lowest. But the rising number of cyberattacks in the financial sector still poses a threat to financial stability and makes cyber risk a key concern for policymakers. Regulations and concerns of financial loss spur many companies to implement cybersecurity measures, which is why the financial sector, including banks and fintech, scored well

scored highest on cyber maturity level, while scored among the lowest. But the rising number of cyberattacks in the financial sector still poses a threat to financial stability and makes cyber risk a key concern for policymakers. Regulations and concerns of financial loss spur many companies to implement cybersecurity measures, which is why the financial sector, including banks and fintech, scored well Healthcare ranked very low - meaning, the lack of cyber maturity in this industry could ultimately result in risk to people's lives and exposure of sensitive data. There are several reasons for the low scoring, including the reality that Electronic Health Records systems, telemedicine, the complex interrelationship of insurance companies, practitioners, specialists, patients, and others, all expose weak spots in the security fabric. The cost to discover, mitigate and report attacks, and recover from reputational damage is the highest of any industry: an average cost per breached record of $408 , with many breaches involving thousands of records

"We are excited to release our findings that put into clear focus the very real need for organizations to shift their approach to cybersecurity which is critical in this era of increasingly prevalent and sophisticated cyberattacks," said Nimrod Partush, VP Data Science at CYE. "CYE's industry-leading data scientists and security researchers have worked hard to collect and analyze this data and glean meaningful insights that will hopefully enable organizations to learn from our recommendations and best practices on how to achieve a better cyber posture."

