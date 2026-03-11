Cye Unveils a New Standard for Managing Cyber Exposure Across Groups and Large Enterprises

Latest AI-native capabilities provide insights into group-wide cyber exposure metrics including maturity scoring, risk, and exploitability across all business units and subsidiaries

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cye, the leader in cyber exposure management, announced the launch of its AI-native Group Management capabilities, empowering enterprises with standardized monitoring, reporting, and actions across companies and business units. The capabilities create a new standard for managing threat exposure for large enterprises with multiple subsidiaries, business units, as well as for MSSPs serving companies. This enables them to run comparative analysis, benchmark against the group average, set targets for each company, and identify negative performance trends to remediate and allocate budgets.

With business context and group-level investigation capabilities through Cye AI, the platform enables organizations to standardize exposure measurement and strengthen enterprise-wide governance with validated exploitability data on a continuous basis.

As AI-powered threats reduce time-to-exploit to minutes, the need to act fast at scale is critical to business continuity and cyber resilience when dealing with multiple attack surfaces. For large enterprises managing multiple groups or subsidiaries, that challenge is further amplified by added complexity and siloed data, making remediation even harder.

"Complex structures don't struggle to collect security data across their companies and units, they struggle to get the insights to turn guide actions," said Reuven Aronashvili, Founder and CEO of Cye. "Leveraging AI-native capabilities, our new Group Management module enables leaders to instantly see which subsidiaries are driving risk, what's changing, and where to focus investment to reduce exposure and exploitability across the organization."

The new Group Management module from Cye empowers leaders to quickly prioritize remediation and reallocate budget and resources with essential features including:

Group-Level Overview: Access a central view of security posture across all subsidiaries, with standardized visibility into critical metrics such as exposure, maturity, and cost of breach in financial terms. Flexible aggregation and trend analysis across variables such as region, industry, or holding structure help identify negative trajectories and weaknesses to determine investment priorities and remediation actions.





Access a central view of security posture across all subsidiaries, with standardized visibility into critical metrics such as exposure, maturity, and cost of breach in financial terms. Flexible aggregation and trend analysis across variables such as region, industry, or holding structure help identify negative trajectories and weaknesses to determine investment priorities and remediation actions. Cye AI: Embedded throughout the platform - from data analytics and automated NIST CSF maturity mapping to mitigation planning and executive reporting – Cye AI gives security leaders real-time guidance to reduce cyber exposure in the most effective way. The Cye AI Agent is now available for group CISOs as a real-time aid addressing both org-wide and specific company-level analytics, exposure metrics, target setting, mitigation planning and automated reporting.



Embedded throughout the platform - from data analytics and automated NIST CSF maturity mapping to mitigation planning and executive reporting – Cye AI gives security leaders real-time guidance to reduce cyber exposure in the most effective way. The Cye AI Agent is now available for group CISOs as a real-time aid addressing both org-wide and specific company-level analytics, exposure metrics, target setting, mitigation planning and automated reporting. Heatmap View: Instantly map the security status of every subsidiary or business unit and their weight on the group cyber posture. With color coded and weight indicators, security leaders immediately see which are declining or at risk, with their associated financial impact on the entire group. Leaders can quickly identify outliers, prioritize action, and drill down into underlying drivers.





Instantly map the security status of every subsidiary or business unit and their weight on the group cyber posture. With color coded and weight indicators, security leaders immediately see which are declining or at risk, with their associated financial impact on the entire group. Leaders can quickly identify outliers, prioritize action, and drill down into underlying drivers. Onboarding Wizard: An AI-driven questionnaire simplifies onboarding, converting business-level inputs into structured maturity data while automatically updating key metrics such as maturity score and exposure.



"At enterprise scale, security complexity grows faster than teams can address," says Nimrod Partush, Chief Innovation & AI Scientist at Cye. "Cye AI cuts through group-wide complexity to deliver decisions leaders can trust, with instant visibility into group-level and specific company exposure driving the remediation actions that deliver higher exposure reduction outcomes."

Security leaders are invited to see Cye's latest innovations in action at RSAC26 at booth N-4208.

This announcement builds on a year of strong growth and innovation for Cye, driven by major advancements to its flagship AI-Native Exposure Management platform, strategic partnerships, and expanding market reach.

To learn more about Cye and to receive a demo of their latest innovations, please visit: https://cyesec.com.

About Cye

Cye combines an AI-native exposure management platform with world-class human expertise to help organizations understand the business impact of their cyber risk and financial exposure to prioritize mitigation actions and remediate. With business impact and remediation action clarity, Cye enables security leaders to make smart, defensible decisions to continuously protect their business and control their cyber resilience amidst the dynamic threat landscape.

