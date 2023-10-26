Cyera Named 2023 Most Innovative in Cybersecurity Startup by Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

Company recognized for revolutionizing cloud data security

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyera, the data security company, has been named the 2023 Most Innovative in Cybersecurity Startup at the 11th annual Top InfoSec Innovator Awards, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine at CyberDefenseCon 2023.

"Businesses are moving data to the cloud faster than ever before, which increases the attack surface and compounds risk across their multi-cloud landscape," said Yotam Segev, co-founder and CEO, Cyera. "As organizations strive to become more data-driven, security teams must collaborate with their partners to leverage data securely. Cyera empowers every business to realize the full potential of their data to power a new era of development, growth, and productivity."

Cyera's AI-powered data security platform provides an agentless, cloud-native solution for security teams to stop data breaches and ensure compliance. Cyera automatically develops deep knowledge of all data everywhere - across IaaS, DBaaS, SaaS and on-prem datastores. The platform bundles cloud-native data discovery, AI-powered classification, data security posture management (DSPM), real-time data detection and response (DDR), data privacy, and data access governance into a unified operational platform purpose-built for security professionals.

"Cyera embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

With Cyera, leading enterprise customers continuously identify the unknowns in their environment, uncovering sensitive data and exposures that manual processes and legacy tools can't. The results and impact of Cyera's data security platform are immediate, and dramatically improve the cloud data security posture for organizations worldwide, transforming the enterprise into a proactive environment that more effectively mitigates risk and properly protects critical data assets.

To learn more about Cyera's AI-powered data security solution, visit cyera.io.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About Cyera

Cyera is the data security company that gives businesses deep context on their data, applying proper, continuous controls to assure cyber-resilience and compliance. Cyera takes a data-centric approach to security across your data landscape, empowering security teams to know where their data is, what exposes it to risk, and take immediate action to remediate exposures. Backed by leading investors, including Sequoia, Accel, Cyberstarts and Redpoint Ventures, Cyera is redefining how companies secure data in the cloud. To learn more, visit www.cyera.io .

