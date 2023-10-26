Cyera Named 2023 Most Innovative in Cybersecurity Startup by Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

News provided by

Cyera US

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Company recognized for revolutionizing cloud data security 

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyera, the data security company, has been named the 2023 Most Innovative in Cybersecurity Startup at the 11th annual Top InfoSec Innovator Awards, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine at CyberDefenseCon 2023.

"Businesses are moving data to the cloud faster than ever before, which increases the attack surface and compounds risk across their multi-cloud landscape," said Yotam Segev, co-founder and CEO, Cyera. "As organizations strive to become more data-driven, security teams must collaborate with their partners to leverage data securely. Cyera empowers every business to realize the full potential of their data to power a new era of development, growth, and productivity."

Cyera's AI-powered data security platform provides an agentless, cloud-native solution for security teams to stop data breaches and ensure compliance. Cyera automatically develops deep knowledge of all data everywhere - across IaaS, DBaaS, SaaS and on-prem datastores. The platform bundles cloud-native data discovery, AI-powered classification, data security posture management (DSPM), real-time data detection and response (DDR), data privacy, and data access governance into a unified operational platform purpose-built for security professionals.

"Cyera embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

With Cyera, leading enterprise customers continuously identify the unknowns in their environment, uncovering sensitive data and exposures that manual processes and legacy tools can't. The results and impact of Cyera's data security platform are immediate, and dramatically improve the cloud data security posture for organizations worldwide, transforming the enterprise into a proactive environment that more effectively mitigates risk and properly protects critical data assets.

To learn more about Cyera's AI-powered data security solution, visit cyera.io.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About Cyera
Cyera is the data security company that gives businesses deep context on their data, applying proper, continuous controls to assure cyber-resilience and compliance. Cyera takes a data-centric approach to security across your data landscape, empowering security teams to know where their data is, what exposes it to risk, and take immediate action to remediate exposures. Backed by leading investors, including Sequoia, Accel, Cyberstarts and Redpoint Ventures, Cyera is redefining how companies secure data in the cloud. To learn more, visit www.cyera.io.

Contact: 
Michelle Baum
Guyer Group for Cyera
[email protected]

SOURCE Cyera US

Also from this source

Cyera Research Reveals Security Leaders' Data Security Concerns and Investment Priorities

Cyera Research Reveals Security Leaders' Data Security Concerns and Investment Priorities

Cyera, the data security company, today introduced new research based on a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting that reveals security ...
Cyera Secures $100 Million Series B Investment to Become the Data Security Platform Enabling the AI Revolution

Cyera Secures $100 Million Series B Investment to Become the Data Security Platform Enabling the AI Revolution

Cyera, the data security company, today announced a $100 million Series B investment led by Accel with participation from existing investors Sequoia...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.