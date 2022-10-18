Cyera Named Best Data Security Solution at 2022 CISO Choice Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif. & TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyera announced today it has been named Best Data Security Solution in the 2022 CISO Choice Awards. The judges on the transparent board hail from organizations across industries, and their choices were rooted in firsthand knowledge and insights from building and maintaining their own programs. Criteria for selecting the winners were clear and based on the real-world experiences and perspectives of end-user executives.

"Honoring security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels, the CISO Choice Awards, comprised of leading CISO judges, recognize differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO and enterprise from innovative security solution providers worldwide," said David Cass, CISOs Connect and Security Current President, and Global CISO at GSR.io.

"To get this recognition from CISO's means that Cyera is focused on the right things, enabling security teams to collect, store, and provide access to data, securely. Cyera democratizes data security by allowing business owners to understand what data they're collecting and assure it is being kept and used properly," said Yotam Segev, Cyera co-founder and CEO.

Cyera's next generation data security platform empowers security teams to manage and protect all of their company's sensitive data. The cloud-native platform is purpose-built to provide visibility and contextualized insight into the risks that sensitive data, identities, and access represent. In addition to creating a sensitive data inventory, Cyera delivers actionable guidance to remediate threats stemming from exposure, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations. With Cyera, security teams can reduce access risk, contain data sprawl and ensure encryption from a single platform, allowing them to partner with the business to foster innovation and build value with security as an enabler.

About Security Current and CISOs Connect

Security Current improves the way security, privacy and risk executives collaborate to protect their organizations and their information. Its CISO-driven proprietary content and events provide insight, actionable advice and analysis giving executives the latest information to make knowledgeable decisions.

Its invitation-only CISOs Connect community https://cisosconnect.com allows for CISOs to communicate with each other and share knowledge and expertise with their peers with its proprietary research, group discussion, online and in person exclusive events.

About Cyera

Cyera is the cloud data security company that gives businesses context and control over their cloud data. The company's mission is to empower security teams to enable innovation, securely. As the industry's most advanced cloud data protection platform, Cyera instantly provides companies a strong baseline for all security, risk management, and compliance efforts and ensures the entire organization operates with the same policies and guardrails. Backed by leading investors including Sequoia, Accel, and Cyberstarts, Cyera is defining the way companies do cloud data security. To learn more, visit www.cyera.io .

