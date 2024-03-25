Cyera Named to Fast Company's List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

Cyera joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell, and more

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyera has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year's list spotlights businesses shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"We have an incredibly talented and dedicated team here at Cyera. It's humbling that Fast Company recognized our innovations in Data Security. Data Security has always been critical and has become paramount due to AI. It requires dedicated solutions that solve a huge and sprawling problem concisely and simply. The fundamental difference with Cyera is that our platform was purpose-built to leverage cloud-scale AI and machine learning to dynamically discover, classify, and understand an enterprise's unique data. Cyera is making a difference because security teams using it know where their organization's sensitive data is and can assure its security. This value is magnified due to the pace of data proliferation and growth as well as the business value AI has emphasized data has." said Yotam Segev, co-founder and CEO at Cyera.

Cyera's cloud-native, AI-powered, agentless data security platform combines sensitive data discovery and classification, data security posture management (DSPM), real-time data detection and response, data access governance, and data privacy. Cyera safeguards data across a company's hybrid cloud, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Snowflake, and Office365, and is the first solution to provide holistic data security coverage across on-prem, SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS environments. Cyera continuously discovers, classifies, and provides context on a company's data, who can access it, where it goes, and how it is secured.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

About Cyera

Cyera is the data security company that gives businesses deep context on their data, applying proper, continuous controls to assure cyber-resilience and compliance. Cyera takes a data-centric approach to security across the data landscape, empowering security teams to know where their data is and what exposes it to risk so they can take immediate action to remediate exposures. Backed by leading investors, including Sequoia, Accel, Cyberstarts, and Redpoint Ventures, Cyera is redefining how companies secure data in the cloud. To learn more, visit www.cyera.io .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

