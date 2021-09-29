Cyient Enhances Its Additive Manufacturing Solutions with Implementation of SLM®280 System in Florida

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening its Design-Led Manufacturing capabilities, Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company has installed a new SLM®280 system following international support from SLM Solutions. It is integrated into the company's first metal additive manufacturing facility in Jupiter, Florida. With over 100+ specialized engineers in design optimization for additive manufacturing, Cyient looks to further enhance its rapid development capabilities critical for digital manufacturing solutions.

Referring to the new development, Rajendra Velagapudi, SVP, and Global Operation Head – Design Led Manufacturing, Cyient, said, "Cyient has successfully designed and manufactured metal additive components for some of its key customers—including the delivery of tooling components for a large aircraft engine manufacturer. Embracing digital transformation with additive manufacturing will allow faster innovation, design, and manufacture of more complex metal parts with quick turnaround time, new business models, and competitive advantage. The new SLM®280 enables us to offer manufactured components directly to our customers in aerospace, defense, medical, and energy. This is a key milestone on our road to becoming an end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions provider."

Commenting on the partnership, Sam O'Leary, CEO, SLM Solutions, said, "SLM Solutions and Cyient share synergies across geographies and industries, which will allow us to take a global approach in supporting their growth. SLM Solutions has established expertise and customer base across aerospace, defense, medical, oil and gas, and energy, which are also critical sectors for Cyient. We actively consult and support from our Indian and US offices as Cyient integrates into strategic manufacturing supply chains worldwide. We are thrilled to work together as it grows its product offerings with selective laser melting."

The SLM®280 selective laser melting system offers 80% higher build rates than competitive offerings. This is accomplished with high-energy, multi-laser optics, bi-directional powder re-coating, and a 25% larger build platform that ensures consistent and repeatable part quality and best-in-class productivity. The SLM®280 is nicknamed The Dual-laser Trailblazer due to its leading place in the additive industry and the value it offers for a wide range of applications and industries.

About SLM Solutions

SLM Solutions' robust selective laser melting metal additive manufacturing systems optimize fast, reliable, and cost-efficient production for complex, completely dense metal parts. The company focuses on long-term success, providing support and knowledge-sharing to elevate customer production. A publicly traded company, SLM Solutions Group AG is headquartered in Germany with offices worldwide.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company. We are a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide. We enable our customers across industries to apply technologies imaginatively to solve problems that matter and stay ahead of the curve. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

