Cyient Launches Network Modernization Customer Experience Center in Lisbon

Bringing Together Network Engineering, Autonomous Networks, and Cognitive NOCs to Power Intelligent Network Modernization

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Limited, a global Intelligent Engineering solutions company, announced the inauguration of its new Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Lisbon, Portugal, by Shri Puneet R. Kundal, Honourable Ambassador of India to Portugal and Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director and CEO, Cyient. The newly launched Lisbon CEC underscores Cyient's continued commitment to innovation, co-creation, and collaboration with global partners, accelerating network modernization in the connectivity ecosystem.

Designed as a dynamic innovation hub, the Lisbon CEC enables customers and partners to experience Cyient's intelligent solutions firsthand and rapidly prototype new offerings that simplify, automate, and accelerate their network modernization journeys in an increasingly hyperconnected world.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Puneet R. Kundal, Honourable Ambassador of India to Portugal, said, "The inauguration of Cyient's Customer Experience Center in Lisbon is a testament to the deepening partnership between India and Portugal in the areas of technology, innovation, and digital infrastructure. By bringing cutting-edge capabilities in 5G, AI-powered network operations, and fibre evolution to Europe, Cyient is not only showcasing India's strength in intelligent engineering but also enabling global operators to build more resilient, secure, and sustainable networks. I am confident that this center will serve as a vibrant platform for co-creation between Indian and European stakeholders, fostering new opportunities, high-value jobs, and inclusive growth in the years to come."

At the Lisbon CEC, customers will experience a range of cutting-edge solutions that bring Cyient's connectivity innovations to life. The Pre-Integration Lab showcases multi-vendor O-RAN integration, focusing on energy saving, network slicing, network assurance & anomaly detection, and site surveillance, providing a robust foundation for scalable enterprise 5G and beyond. The Network Operations Center (NOC) highlights AI-powered network fulfilment and assurance workflows, featuring agentic AI capabilities for root cause analysis and predictive maintenance. Meanwhile, the Fibre Evolution Showcase demonstrates automated network data migration across the fibre lifecycle, aligning closely with M&A and monetisation strategies for network operators. Each showcase is designed for scalability and extensibility, allowing seamless integration of future partner innovations and emerging technologies.

"The Lisbon CEC is a launchpad for the next generation of network modernization. It is where domain expertise meets AI-powered engineering, enabling operators to intelligently automate workflows, modernize network stacks, and accelerate rollout of future-ready networks. By unifying Network Engineering, Autonomous Network, and Cognitive NOC under one roof, we are creating a space for our customers and partners to co-create prototype at speed, and unlock measurable outcomes across the connectivity value chain," said, Arunav Roy, SVP & Global Business Unit Head, Connectivity, Cyient.

The Lisbon CEC expands Cyient's network of experience centers worldwide, complementing the CyientifIQ Experience Center in Hyderabad, India, which showcases intelligent engineering solutions across industries. Together, these centers represent Cyient's vision of Designing Tomorrow Together by fostering cross-domain collaboration and customer-centric innovation.

