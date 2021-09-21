Cyient Joins TM Forum to collaborate with global Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to drive digital transformation in the Communications industry

The company joins industry leaders to accelerate the technology-led transformation of networks, contributing to business agility and customer-centricity.

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and technology solutions company, announced that it has joined TM Forum, an international industry association that drives digital business transformation of the communications industry through collaboration and innovation.

With over two decades of expertise working with large CSPs in network planning, design, and transformation, the company has become a member of this industry association to collaborate globally with other members and the service provider community to develop improved and customized solutions across various industries. As a member, Cyient will contribute its global domain expertise to the Forum around key themes such as future-fit connectivity, autonomous operations, customer experience, and network transformation.

Commenting on the association, Prabhakar Alta, SVP and Global Head – Communications and Utilities Business, Cyient said, "We remain committed to enabling the technology-led transformation of networks and complementing it with engineering capabilities suited for Enterprise needs across various industry verticals. Our TM forum membership would accelerate this transformation by collaborating and learning from the collective experience of market-leading communications service providers, technology providers, and global enterprises. Our recent recognition from NASSCOM for the rollout of a 5G network for one of our customers is testament to our commitment and capability."

"We're pleased to welcome Cyient to TM Forum," said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. "As a member, Cyient is joining forces with our growing partner ecosystem to help global connectivity and digital service providers achieve their digital transformation and cloud migration goals, while also collaborating on the next-generation of standards and frameworks for the TMT (Technology Media & Telecommunications) industry."

We at Cyient leverage our DNA in networks, engineering, and convergence with a robust technology partner ecosystem to support Communication Service Providers in enhancing their customer experience and strengthening their Enterprises' network infrastructure and operations. Cyient provides multiple solutions across

Intelligent Infrastructure, Smart Operations, and Enterprise Network Transformation. To learn more about our offering portfolio, please visit us at www.cyient.com/communications.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company. We are a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide. We enable our customers across industries to apply technologies imaginatively to solve problems that matter and stay ahead of the curve. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

About TM Forum

TM Forum is a global industry association for service providers and their suppliers in the telecommunications industry. Members include communications and digital service providers, telephone companies, cable operators, network operators, cloud providers, digital infrastructure providers, software suppliers, equipment suppliers, systems integrators, and management consultancies. The Forum has over 850 member companies, including ten of the top ten world's largest telecommunications service providers, that collectively generate US$2 trillion in revenue and serve five billion customers across 180 countries.

Rudra Bose | Satyaki Maitra Cyient Press Office – Genesis BCW +91 9811626585 | +91 99580 41503 [email protected] | [email protected] Kiran Rajani Cyient PR Team +91 9884139184 [email protected]

SOURCE Cyient

Related Links

http://www.cyient.com

