Navitas, Cyient Semiconductors enter into a strategic partnership to accelerate GaN adoption in India's AI, Mobility, Industrial, and Energy Markets

TORRANCE, Calif. and HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors and Cyient Semiconductors Private Limited, a fast-growing provider of ASIC, ASSP and power solutions provider have announced a strategic long-term partnership intended to advance the adoption of GaN technology in India and establish a complete, end-to-end GaN ecosystem.

Through this partnership, Navitas Semiconductor and Cyient Semiconductors intend to co-develop GaN products, digital and mixed signal ICs, GaN based system modules and design enablement platforms targeting India's high voltage, high power market segments such as AI data centers, electric mobility, performance computing, energy grid infrastructure and industrial electrification.

The partnership seeks to build a robust local supply chain and manufacturing ecosystem in support of the Indian Government's "Make in India" initiative. In addition, through this partnership Navitas and Cyient Semiconductor aims to deploy IC technology in accelerating solution development for high voltage and high-power markets.

This is expected to include products based on Navitas' existing GaN technologies, along with new products tailored for India's unique market needs. Cyient Semiconductors' work in establishing a secure local supply chain and ecosystem for GaN products in India will further accelerate time to market for developers and OEMs across the region.

Suman Narayan, CEO, Cyient Semiconductors, said, "This partnership represents a pivotal step in India's semiconductor future in solving the complexities of power delivery at high voltages. By combining Navitas' proven GaN technology with Cyient Semi's design, manufacturing, and supply-chain strengths, we're creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that will accelerate the market adoption of GaN. Our goal is to make GaN accessible to every OEM looking to design, build, and scale from India."

"I believe the growth of GaN technology in India will exceed global trends, and Cyient Semiconductors is the perfect partner for Navitas to drive this revolution," said Chris Allexandre, President and CEO of Navitas. "Together, Navitas and Cyient will power India's vision of India for India – innovation, by India, for the world."

This initiative is intended to empower Indian design houses and OEMs with locally sourced GaN components and manufacturing support, enabling faster development cycles and reducing barriers to GaN adoption in India. It also reinforces Cyient Semiconductors' ambition to driving semiconductor innovation, localization, and scalability across critical technology sectors.

This collaboration between Cyient Semiconductors and Navitas establishes a direct channel for Indian customers to access GaN technology, along with reliable procurement, engineering collaboration and technical support.

For more information on the partnership and products please visit https://navitassemi.com/ or cyinetsemi.com/GaN .

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC™ high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GaNSafe, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited or affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

About Cyient Semiconductors

Cyient Semiconductors is a Hyderabad-headquartered provider of custom ASIC/ASSP solutions, with a focus on analog mixed-signal, intelligent power, and advanced semiconductor platforms. With design centers in India, Belgium, and the U.S., Cyient Semiconductors enables global customers in data centers, robotics, automotive, and industrial automation to achieve higher efficiency and faster time-to-market.

