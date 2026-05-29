Cyient Named Leader Across All Three Quadrants of ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 Digital Engineering Services Report for North America

Company achieves clean sweep of all three quadrants — Augmented Design & R&D Services, Intelligent Operations & Connected Experiences, and Integrated Platform & Application Services — in the United States region

HYDERABAD, India, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Limited, a global Intelligent Engineering solutions company, announced that it has been named a Leader in all three quadrants of the ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 Digital Engineering Services report for the United States. This recognition spans:

Augmented Design & R&D Services

Intelligent Operations & Connected Experiences

Integrated Platform & Application Services

Cyient is the only mid-size pure-play engineering services firm to hold Leader positions across all three Digital Engineering Services quadrants simultaneously in North America, reflecting the breadth and depth of the company's engineering capabilities powered by AI, digital platforms, and deep domain expertise.

"North America is a strategically vital market for Cyient, and being named a Leader across all three ISG Digital Engineering Services quadrants is a powerful validation of the breadth and depth of what we deliver. What makes this recognition particularly meaningful is that it mirrors exactly how we partner with our clients — end-to-end, across the entire product lifecycle. From human experience design and augmented R&D, through intelligent engineering and build, all the way to connected operations and continuous performance," said, Harjott Atrii, Chief Business Officer, Cyient.

"In a world where the lines between physical product, software, and operations are disappearing, that seamless, "lifecycle-wide" capability is what our clients count on us for. We remain committed to being the trusted engineering partner that takes great ideas all the way from concept to operational excellence," he added.

The ISG Provider Lens™ report evaluates technology and service providers on two primary dimensions: portfolio attractiveness and market presence. Being named a Leader in all three quadrants signals Cyient's ability to deliver at scale across the full spectrum of digital engineering — from AI-augmented product design and R&D acceleration to intelligent operations and connected experiences, through to cloud-native platform and application modernization.

ISG analysts noted Cyient's strengths in remote monitoring, predictive analytics, embedded systems expertise, and its consulting-led approach to engineering transformation, alongside its growing portfolio of AI-enabled solutions and digital twin capabilities.

"Cyient demonstrates strong Digital Capabilities across the value chain by combining its deep engineering heritage with AI-led platforms such as its Engineering Intelligence Platform to industrialize digital engineering. By bridging silicon-to-service capabilities with domain-specific AI and digital twins, it enables scalable, compliant innovation—positioning Cyient as a strategic partner for mission-critical, asset-intensive industries undergoing outcome-focused transformation," the report quoted an ISG Analyst, ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 — Digital Engineering Services.

This recognition reinforces Cyient's position as a trusted engineering partner for global enterprises undergoing digital transformation across industries including Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mobility, Semiconductor, Energy, Utilities and Spatial Intelligence, Connectivity, Rail Transportation, and Healthcare & Life Sciences.

To learn more about Cyient's Digital Engineering capabilities and download the full ISG report, visit: www.cyient.com

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 customers, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence, and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com

About Cyient

Cyient is a global ER&D company delivering full lifecycle engineering for mission-critical industries, spanning design-to-aftermarket across products, plants, and networks. We work with 300+ global customers across 30 countries and are supported by 14K+ associates. Recognized among the Top 10 pure-play global engineering services providers, we reported $658M in annual revenue for FY26. We serve industries including Aerospace, Rail, Automotive & Mobility, Connectivity, Utilities, Mining, Energy, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Spatial Intelligence. We bring together human expertise, domain knowledge, and AI to deliver resilient engineering solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.cyient.com/

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

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SOURCE Cyient