Cyient Receives Premier Award from Raytheon Technologies for Exemplary Performance in 2022

HYDERABAD, India, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global Engineering and Technology solutions company, today announced that it has been honored with a Premier Award from its customer Raytheon Technologies for the second consecutive year. This award recognizes Cyient's outstanding performance in 2022 and its overall excellence in Cost Competitiveness, Technology & Innovation.  The Premier Award is an annual recognition platform under the Raytheon Technologies Performance+ Program to recognize suppliers with superior performance and that have provided exceptional value to Raytheon Technologies.

This award highlights Cyient's commitment to cost efficiency, technological advancements, and the highest standards of business management. It acknowledges Cyient's ability to collaborate effectively and provide exceptional customer service, further solidifying its position as a trusted and reliable partner. Cyient offered 30+ million hours of engineering support over the course of 20+ years of engagement in areas like mechanical, avionics, manufacturing engineering, aftermarket, and digital.

"We are delighted to receive the Premier Award from Raytheon Technologies," said Karthik Natarajan, Executive Director & CEO, Cyient. "This recognition reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to delivering innovative solutions to our customers. We are grateful for our 20 years of partnership with Raytheon Technologies, and remain committed to exceeding expectations and driving value for them. Our continued innovation and technology investments will strengthen the partnership even further."

About Raytheon Technologies
American multinational aerospace and defense corporation Raytheon Technologies Corporation has its main office in Arlington, Virginia. By revenue and market value, it is one of the biggest aerospace and defense producers in the world. It is also one of the biggest suppliers of intelligence services. The company Raytheon Technologies makes drones, satellites, guided missiles, avionics, aerostructures, cybersecurity solutions, and aircraft engines. The corporation also works as a sizable military contractor and receives a sizable amount of its income from the American government.

About Cyient
Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global Engineering and Technology solutions company. We collaborate with our customers to design digital enterprises, build intelligent products and platforms and solve sustainability challenges. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

