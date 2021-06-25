Cyient Wins Top Honors at NASSCOM Engineering and Innovation Excellence Awards 2021

- Wins four awards across Social Impact Solution of the Year, Engineered in India Product of the Year, and Service Delivery Excellence of the Year

HYDERABAD, India, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, won four awards at the inaugural edition of the NASSCOM Engineering and Innovation Excellence Awards 2021. The event celebrated stories of innovation and service excellence across the Indian ER&D ecosystem.

Innovation is implicit in Cyient's DNA, and the company has introduced and adopted multiple initiatives to nurture a culture that focuses on developing innovative solutions for its customers. The company also launched its innovation platform, CyientifIQ, this month to develop future-ready IP-driven solutions between the company's innovation evangelists and its collaborative ecosystem. These recognitions help strengthen Cyient's position as a leading global provider of innovative engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital, and operations management solutions.

"I want to thank NASSCOM for recognizing our endeavor toward Designing Tomorrow Together with sustainable innovation. These awards are a testament to our continued commitment to innovation for our customers and community. Most importantly, I am grateful to our associates who deliver excellence every day", said Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cyient.

Cyient won in the following categories:

- Social Impact Solution of the Year: Engineered by Molbio and manufactured by Cyient, Truenat is a first-of-its-kind portable RT-PCR testing kit that enables rapid testing at scale.

- Engineered in India Product of the Year: Cyient's Smart Power Distribution Panel (SPDP) provides efficient and reliable power distribution within aircrafts and ensures the highest standards of safety.

- Engineered in India Product of the Year: An indigenously developed solution, Cyient's Software Defined Radio combines state-of-the-art technology to create an advanced communication solution for the Indian army.

- Service Delivery Excellence of the Year: Cyient harnessed the power of 5G to connect 20 million individuals across urban, semi-urban, and rural Australia.

NASSCOM launched its Engineering R&D Showcase to demonstrate India's role and impact as a global leader in Engineering R&D. The awards showcased high-impact stories of innovation, service delivery excellence, and unique talent capabilities from India along with a discussion on the challenges and best practices for leveraging India's full potential in Engineering R&D.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and digital technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical technology and healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial products, and energy and utilities.

