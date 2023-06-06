Cymbiotika Announces Sponsorship of The San Diego Loyal Men's Soccer Team

News provided by

Cymbiotika

06 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading health and wellness company committed to creating clean, premium nutritional supplements, is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of The San Diego Loyal Men's Soccer Team. The partnership, which will commence on June 5th, 2023, marks an exciting collaboration between two organizations that promote health, excellence, and community.

As a company that values health and well-being, Cymbiotika strives to empower individuals on their journey toward optimal health. By joining forces with The San Diego Loyal, a prominent force in the city's vibrant sports community, Cymbiotika aims to inspire athletes and fans alike to achieve their full potential both on and off the field.

The sponsorship represents a shared vision between Cymbiotika and The San Diego Loyal. Both organizations are committed to fostering a culture of wellness, promoting teamwork, and uplifting the local community. Through this partnership, Cymbiotika will actively contribute to the team's success and growth while reinforcing its core values of integrity, authenticity, and innovation.

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with The San Diego Loyal Men's Soccer Team," said Shahab Elmi, CEO of Cymbiotika. "Their dedication to excellence and community resonates strongly with our brand ethos. We proudly support these exceptional athletes and their pursuit of greatness on and off the field."

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Cymbiotika will provide comprehensive support to The San Diego Loyal, such as product collaborations and various promotional activities. Additionally, the Cymbiotika logo will be featured on the team's jerseys, showcasing the partnership and bringing greater visibility to the brand's commitment to health and wellness.

The San Diego Loyal Men's Soccer Team, known for its skilled players and passionate fan base, competes in the prestigious USL Championship. This partnership will further elevate the team's league position and enhance the fan experience.

About Cymbiotika
Cymbiotika is an innovative health and wellness brand that creates clean, science-backed supplements and products families can use daily. Founded in 2018, the San Diego-based company empowers people to take ownership of their health through proper nutrition and education. Using liposomal delivery technology, Cymbiotika combines scientific innovation with traditional Eastern medicine to create powerful formulas to balance the body.

SOURCE Cymbiotika

Also from this source

Cymbiotika Pioneers a New Market in the UAE, Introducing Hassle-Free Shopping with Local Currency Pricing and No Customs Fees

EY Announces Shahab Elmi of Cymbiotika as an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award Finalist

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.