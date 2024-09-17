Cymbiotika Ranks #38 on San Diego Business Journal's 2024 Best Places to Work List

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading innovator in the health and wellness industry, proudly announces its recognition as one of San Diego Business Journal's (SDBJ) Best Places to Work for 2024, ranking #38 on the prestigious list. This honor reflects Cymbiotika's commitment to fostering a collaborative, dynamic, and supportive work environment where employees thrive personally and professionally.

The annual SDBJ Best Places to Work list celebrates companies that set the standard for excellence in workplace culture, employee satisfaction, and business success. Cymbiotika's inclusion is a testament to its innovative approach to business growth, strong hiring practices, and dedication to nurturing a thriving, talented community.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in San Diego," said Shahab Elmi, CEO of Cymbiotika. "At Cymbiotika, we believe in empowering our employees by giving them autonomy, valuing their contributions, and fostering a culture of collaboration and learning. This ranking reflects our commitment to creating an environment where everyone can excel."

Over the past year, Cymbiotika has made significant strides in supporting employee growth and internal career mobility. With over 15 internal hires, employees have seamlessly transitioned from Customer Support into Operations, Marketing, Technology, and more. This focus on personal and professional development has been instrumental in creating a workplace where innovation and creativity flourish.

Cymbiotika's culture is centered on collaboration and celebrating achievements. Employees work together as a cohesive team, constantly learning from each other and providing valuable feedback. The company celebrates all wins—big or small—with recognition and appreciation for the efforts behind the success.

In addition to its dedication to employees, Cymbiotika remains deeply committed to supporting the San Diego community. The company actively gives back through sponsorships of local foundations like Surfrider San Diego, Animal Pad, and local food banks. It fosters meaningful connections with organizations that make a positive impact. Whether supporting health and wellness initiatives or contributing to causes that promote education and social well-being, Cymbiotika is proud to be a driving force in improving its local community.

Cymbiotika remains committed to maintaining its position as a leading workplace in San Diego, and this recognition from the San Diego Business Journal reinforces its dedication to creating a thriving, positive work environment for all.

For more information about Cymbiotika and career opportunities, please visit [www.cymbiotika.com](http://www.cymbiotika.com).

About Cymbiotika:

Cymbiotika is a leading health and wellness company committed to empowering individuals to take charge of their health through innovative, science-backed products. By combining cutting-edge technology with natural ingredients, Cymbiotika offers a range of supplements designed to support overall well-being, beauty from the inside out, and optimal performance. With a mission to inspire and educate, Cymbiotika continues to pave the way for a healthier, more balanced future.

SOURCE Cymbiotika