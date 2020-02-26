Cymbiotika Debuts Coated Silver Supplement for Immune Defense

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading dietary supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically-backed supplements, announced today the release of the newest addition to its vegan and non-GMO product line, Coated Silver. Sourced and tested in the US, Cymbiotika's Coated Silver stands apart from market competitors with zero synthetic ingredients and the highest concentration of pure colloidal silver in the world providing the ultimate immune defense.

Due to a rising demand for pure, side-effect-free ways of boosting immunity, Cymbiotika CEO Shahab Elmi and Founder Chervin Jafarieh set out to create a new organic supplement that is both versatile and safe to ingest by all. "With rising antibiotic resistance occurring across the world, we need a first line of defense at home, something quick, safe for everyone, and easy to use," said Cymbiotika's Founder Chervin Jafarieh. "People are suffering out there with crippled immune systems, systems that eventually breakdown and lead to disease, it doesn't need to be this way. We want everyone to have the ability to fend for themselves and their family. This is why we do what we do."

Coated Silver was created and perfected by a world-class PhD chemist with decades of experience in metal nanotechnology at New York-based research institute, Clarkson University. Additionally, many university and government studies have confirmed the safety and efficacy of Coated Silver. There are many different ways to incorporate Coated Silver into everyday life to boost healthy immune systems and treat compromised immune systems. When taken internally and used topically, Coated Silver can act as a potent mineral antibiotic that can neutralize viruses, fungus, yeast, and mold.

While many standard therapies target pathogenic bacterias, they often end up killing healthy bacteria at the same time. However, Coated Silver promotes a healthy gut without killing the good bacteria, which in turn promotes a healthy immune system. Individual 5ml bottles are priced at $120 and available through the brand's website.

About Cymbiotika:

Founded in 2018, California based Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand, driven by a higher purpose, inspiring everyday people to reclaim control of their life by achieving optimal health. Cymbiotika is leading a nutritional revolution, backed by science, rooted in education and knowledge, inspiring the health of millions, while restoring the vitality of the planet and raising the current industry standards higher. "Your body deserves the best" is their motto, and they go above and beyond to prove it. Open sourcing only the highest quality plant-based nutrients, combined with the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology, the company never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars. Each supplement was created to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com and on instagram @cymbiotika.

