Cymbiotika Debuts Magnesium L-Threonate

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading dietary supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, announced today the release of the newest addition to its vegan and non-GMO collection, Magnesium L-Threonate. Sourced and tested in the US, Cymbiotika's gluten-free, vegan, keto, and sugar-free Magnesium L-Threonate stands apart from market competitors with zero synthetic ingredients and patented Liposomal/Micelle delivery which enhances the already superior absorption of Magnesium L-Threonate.

"The human body does not naturally make magnesium so it must be obtained through food or supplementation," said Cymbiotika Founder Chervin Jafarieh. "Because our soil has been depleted over time due to improper farming practices, industrial fallout, and non-organic pollutants, toxins and pesticides, our food is no longer a vital source of this critically important nutrient."

Cymbiotika's Magnesium L-Threonate supplement contains 1300mg per serving, one of the highest doses on the market. Unlike other magnesium products on the market, Cymbiotika is not using pills, tablets or powder. Instead, their magnesium is in liquid form encased and protected inside of a fat which means it passes the process of digestion and is easily and quickly absorbed into the bloodstream.

Magnesium is required for hundreds of enzymatic processes throughout the body and plays a critical role in memory and communication. Magnesium L-Threonate is the only form of magnesium that crosses the blood brain barrier and increases brain levels of magnesium. This means that the supplement becomes more bioavailable, actually enabling consumers to see health benefits including improving sleep, supporting memory, and lowering stress and anxiety.

"Magnesium is an electrolyte and the fourth most abundant mineral in the body required for over 300 processes within the human body; however, 65% of adults in the US are Magnesium deficient," said CEO of Cymbiotika Shahab Elmi. "This is why we set out to create our superior Magnesium L-Threonate product to address the body's deficiency in the purest form without synthetic or harmful ingredients."

One box of (30) 15ml pouches retails for $66 and is now available for purchase through the brand's website. Enjoy directly from the pouch or add to water, smoothies, coffee, tea, or your favorite treat.

About Cymbiotika:

San Diego based Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand, driven by a higher purpose, inspiring everyday people to reclaim control of their life by achieving optimal health. "Your body deserves the best" is their motto, and they go above and beyond to prove it. Open sourcing only the highest quality plant-based nutrients, combined with the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology. Never using synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars. Founded in 2018, each supplement was created to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies, and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

Contact: Eden Cali

The Co-Op Agency

[email protected]

310-734-7834

SOURCE Cymbiotika

Related Links

https://cymbiotika.com

