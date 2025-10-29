CYMBIOTIKA WELLNESS BAR UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE PESO PLUMA SIGNATURE SMOOTHIE AT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

The debut coincided with Peso Pluma's appearance at ComplexCon 2025, drawing a packed crowd of fans, eager to experience the fusion of wellness, artistry, and modern culture. The first 150 guests who purchased the new smoothie received exclusive Cymbiotika Wellness Bar merchandise, while 25 lucky guests enjoyed a private meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with the artist.

"Cymbiotika's growth has always been rooted in creating authentic connections with consumers," said CEO and Co-Founder of Cymbiotika, Shahab Elmi. "As one of the fastest-growing wellness companies in the world, we're building a brand that leads with purpose and authenticity. Collaborations like this with Peso Pluma reflect our long-term vision—to integrate wellness into culture in ways that inspire the next generation to prioritize health, performance, and longevity."

Fontainebleau Las Vegas Senior Vice President of Hospitality and Nightlife Michael Waltman added, "Featuring a global sensation like Peso Pluma at Cymbiotika Wellness Bar exemplifies Fontainebleau Las Vegas' and Cymbiotika's shared commitment to uniting culture, innovation, and wellness—bringing health to the forefront of entertainment and lifestyle."

"For me, it's all about balance, keeping the mind sharp and the energy high," said Peso Pluma. "That's why creating this smoothie with Cymbiotika felt natural. It tastes amazing and gives you that boost you need before the gym, before a show, or just to kick off your day with good energy."

The limited-edition smoothie combines Cymbiotika's science-backed wellness formulations with Peso Pluma's favorite flavor notes, featuring:

Oats

Coconut Milk

Whey Protein

Dates

Desert Gold Honey

Liposomal Longevity Mushrooms

Liquid Colostrum

"Our goal with Cymbiotika Wellness Bar is to make optimal health approachable, elevated, and exciting," said Durana Elmi, Co-Founder, COO and CXO of Cymbiotika. "Partnering with Peso Pluma allowed us to merge wellness with culture in a way that feels authentic, vibrant, and globally resonant."

Peso was joined at the event by his manager and Double P Records Co-Founder, George Prajin, who is also an investor in the brand.

Located inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Cymbiotika Wellness Bar has quickly become an influencer-favorite wellness destination, known for its vibrant menu, sleek design, and exclusive collaborations. Previous signature smoothies have featured chart-topping artists Gunna and John Summit, reinforcing Cymbiotika's reputation at the intersection of music, culture, and modern wellness.

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cymbiotika Wellness Bar offers an array of nutrient-rich offerings, including:

Signature Smoothies: Banana Nut Smoothie with Magnesium L-Theronate

Banana Nut Smoothie with Magnesium L-Theronate Bowls: Tropical Sunshine Açaí Bowl with Irish Sea Moss

Tropical Sunshine Açaí Bowl with Irish Sea Moss Fresh Juices: Emerald (kale, apple) and Ruby Red (beet, turmeric)

Emerald (kale, apple) and Ruby Red (beet, turmeric) Light Fare: Salads and wraps with southwest blackened chicken or spicy miso salmon

Salads and wraps with southwest blackened chicken or spicy miso salmon Wellness Shots: Remedy Organics elixirs for immunity, digestion, and energy

Remedy Organics elixirs for immunity, digestion, and energy To-Go Supplements: Cymbiotika's science-backed liposomal packets

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a pioneering wellness brand co-founded by Durana Elmi, Shahab Elmi, and Chervin Jafarieh, dedicated to enhancing everyday health through science-backed, bioavailable formulations. Known for its clean, potent ingredients and influencer-loved aesthetic, Cymbiotika bridges the gap between traditional wellness and modern innovation. The brand's mission is to empower individuals to take control of their vitality through sustainable, effective solutions that support the body's natural systems.

Follow @Cymbiotika for updates on upcoming collaborations, product launches, and events.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. It is the only resort and casino in Nevada to receive the coveted One Key designation from the 2025 MICHELIN Guide, recognizing its bold design and award-winning collection of luxury amenities and accommodations. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

SOURCE Cymbiotika

