Cync® Outdoor Light Refresh Unleashes Year-Round, Dynamic and Flexible Creative Lighting

CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Lighting, a Savant company , today introduces its updated Cync® Dynamic Effects Outdoor Smart Light Strips and new Cync Dynamic Effects Outdoor Smart Eave Lights , featuring shapeable light strips and roofline accent lighting that offer DIY-friendly options to elevate exterior illumination. Part of the GE portfolio of smart home products, the enhanced outdoor light strips now include more flexible tubing, enabling the light strip to line pathways and decks, as well as bend into shape-creating festive lawn and wall art. The included lawn stakes and grid paper help homeowners easily create and display shapes, perfect for adding team spirit or supporting social and health-related causes.

"As exterior lighting moves past the traditional floodlight, these refreshed Cync smart outdoor lights give families more ways to personalize their homes," said Kara Perdue, Vice President of Product Management at GE Lighting, a Savant company. "Whether customers want to add accent lighting for security and aesthetics, go big for the holidays, or cheer on their local team, our smart lights make it simple to customize their lighting with a tap in the Cync app."

The two Cync outdoor smart lighting products feature dynamic effects, so each light segment can be controlled individually and include light effects that sync to music. The updated Light Strips and Controller are weather-rated and designed for exterior use—including a two-year limited warranty. The new 100-foot Eave Lights provide permanent accent lighting around roofs and porches. Cuttable and extendable, these smart lights illuminate facades in festive holiday or team colors and include adjustable white tones for year-round use.

Everyday Perfection.

Wet-rated and waterproof, the CyncLight Stripsand Eave Lights are the perfect way to decorate your outdoor space—without the hassle of re-installing lights for special events throughout the year. Add accent lighting to porches and patios, plus create decorative shapes using the flexible strip and included stakes. From a color associated with a special cause to festive holiday reds and greens, these light strips make it easy to refresh your outdoor space in seasonal colors—no yearly re-decorating required.

Smart, Seamless Control

Both outdoor smart lights connect directly to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network—no hub required. Using the Cync app, powered by Savant, users can set custom schedules to turn lights on or off at specific times or while away, control individual color segments, adjust brightness, and create personalized light shows at home or on-the-go. Voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant makes it simple to change the mood hands-free.

Availability & Pricing

The Cync Dynamic Effects Outdoor Smart Eave Lights are available now for $142.99 (100ft) on shop.gelighting.com and Amazon . The CyncDynamic Effects Outdoor Smart Light Strips are also available on shop.gelighting.com and Amazon for $79.99 (16ft) and $129.99 (32ft).

About GE Lighting, a Savant company

Headquartered at historic NELA Park in East Cleveland, Ohio, our roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world's first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems Inc. we're bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches, fixtures and so much more. We're also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality and security for which GE branded products are known. Learn more at gelighting.com.

