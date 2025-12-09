GE Lighting, a Savant company Launches Refreshed reveal® Series and Introduces Design-Forward Light + Form Bulbs

The historic brand introduces innovative lighting products that add warmth, clarity and style to any home—just in time for holiday hosting.

CLEVELAND, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Lighting, a Savant company , today introduces two new LED bulb additions to its evolving and expanding lineup of elevated and high-definition GE lighting solutions: Light + Form and a refreshed reveal® series.

A modern pendant installation featuring the Canopy Bulb, one of four designs in the new Light + Form series.

The all-new Light + Form series takes a sculptural, design-first approach to home lighting—blending artistic forms with soft illumination to create bulbs that double as décor even when turned off. The company has also managed to enhance its best light – reveal. A popular choice for interior designers and homeowners who depend on accurate wall and décor colors to bring spaces to life, reveal filters out dulling yellow light to provide incredible color contrast and whiter whites for exceptional clarity.

"Lighting is an expression of personal style. Some people prefer subtle filaments for an understated look, while others gravitate toward bold, modern silhouettes. With the new Light + Form and refreshed reveal products, we're giving customers high-quality lighting options that bring personality, clarity and style into every room," said Kara Perdue, VP of Product Management at GE Lighting, a Savant company.

Lighting As Unique as You Are

Light + Form is a reimagination of the traditional bulb with unique shapes and premium finishes that beautifully highlight decorative fixtures, delivering either a soft white, cozy glow or a crisp, bright daylight tone. The result is high-definition, comfortable light within an eye-catching shape and look that enhances your décor whether the bulb is on or off.

Available in four styles—Canopy Bulb, Edge Light, Silver Filament (Soft White) and Silver Filament (Daylight)—Light + Form products are crafted to complement a wide range of modern aesthetics.

Canopy Bulb: Featuring a warm candlelit glow and elegant teardrop form, the Canopy Bulb is ideal for pendant lighting and glass fixtures. Its amber-tinted glass adds warmth and depth, enhancing the ambience of dining areas, entryways and cozy corners.

Silver Filament (Soft White & Daylight): Silver Filament brings a timeless, minimalist aesthetic inspired by classic filament bulbs—without the yellowed filaments that can detract from a fixture's design when the bulb is off. Its unique filament design adds a refined touch to any decorative fixture.

Edge Light: A slim, modern profile wrapped with a pearl-colored filament delivers a soft, even glow. Exclusive Edge Light adds a distinctive, contemporary touch to open fixtures or statement pieces, offering a look that's truly one-of-a-kind.

Pure, Clean Light - Reimagined

The refreshed reveal series minimizes harsh blue and yellow undertones using advanced color-illumination technology, producing natural, balanced lighting that renders colors and details with remarkable accuracy. Ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, craft rooms and other spaces where clarity matters, the pure high-definition light enhances everything from décor updates to everyday tasks.

Engineered for durability and efficiency, reveal bulbs are rated to last up to 15 years and deliver the brightness of a traditional 60W bulb while using significantly less energy. The updated line is available in a wide range of shapes, sizes and decorative styles and is compatible with most dimmer switches, including Cync smart-enabled GE switches and dimmers. Whether you're refreshing a room or creating a cozy seasonal atmosphere, reveal provides vivid, balanced light designed for every space.

Availability & Pricing

The Light + Form series is available today at Lowe's starting at $11.98. The refreshed reveal series is also available now at Shop.GELighting.com, Amazon, Target and Walmart starting at $13.99.

For more information, see our press kit here or visit gelighting.com .

About GE Lighting, a Savant company

Headquartered at historic NELA Park in East Cleveland, Ohio, our roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world's first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems Inc. we're bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches, fixtures and so much more. We're also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality, and security for which GE-branded products are known. Learn more at gelighting.com.

