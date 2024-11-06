CyncHealth Selects Health Catalyst to Elevate Health Data Management

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced a new partnership with CyncHealth, the designated statewide health information exchange (HIE) for Iowa.

This partnership will enhance CyncHealth's ability to provide comprehensive and timely patient health information to healthcare providers. CyncHealth will improve the quality of care within its network by working with Health Catalyst to leverage their data and analytics—as well as the interoperability of Ninja Universe by Health Catalyst™, an end-to-end cloud-native platform which is part of Health Catalyst's next-generation Ignite™ data and analytics ecosystem, and a set of applications purpose-built for HIEs.

Health Catalyst will tap into Ninja Universe to efficiently parse data to support more accurate, timely, and secure transfer of essential Continuity of Care Documents (CCDs), which summarize patient health information across different healthcare entities within the CyncHealth network.

"CyncHealth looks forward to collaborating with Health Catalyst as we work to transform healthcare and advance interoperability in Iowa. Leveraging our analytics to arm our providers with critical CCDs is another strong step toward that goal," says Dr. Jaime Bland, CEO of CyncHealth.

CCDs provide a consistent format for health data exchange, ensuring that healthcare providers across different systems can access and understand critical patient information. Secure data exchange is vital for coordinated care, especially in cases where a patient sees multiple specialists or transitions between care settings.

"We're excited for this opportunity to partner with CyncHealth in their crucial role serving as a reliable healthcare data collector," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "Access to secure data across a care network is essential to enhancing both the patient and provider experience. We look forward to the meaningful improvement CyncHealth will enable across the state through this trailblazing work."

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

CyncHealth connects over 5 million lives and over 1,100 facilities across Nebraska and Iowa. This network includes hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare providers. By sharing data like patient histories, lab results, and immunizations, CyncHealth helps doctors and nurses provide better care.

