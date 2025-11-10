Health Catalyst Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification, Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Twistle by Health Catalyst (Twistle), Lumeon by Health Catalyst (Lumeon), and Upfront by Health Catalyst (Upfront) have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that Twistle, Lumeon, and Upfront have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements that assess whether offerings are appropriately managing risk. Twistle earned this certification in September 2025; Lumeon in June 2025. Upfront, with its Emerald solution hosted on Microsoft Azure, earned HITRUST r2 Certification in December 2024 and, in August 2025, attained a HITRUST e1 for its Ruby solution. These achievements place Health Catalyst in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to address both current and emerging threats, while navigating complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements," said Kevin Scharnhorst, Chief Information Security Officer at Health Catalyst. "Achieving HITRUST Certification underscores our commitment to staying ahead of this evolving landscape and demonstrates to our customers that we adhere to high standards of data protection and information security."

"Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can't provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President, Quality at HITRUST. "Achievement of a HITRUST r2 Certification is an assurance that Health Catalyst takes compliance and information risk management seriously."

Together, these certifications reinforce Health Catalyst's unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data, strengthening trust, and supporting healthcare organizations with highly reliable technology and services. Health Catalyst will continue to prioritize security and compliance as critical foundations for enabling better outcomes across the healthcare system.

Visit Health Catalyst's Information Security page for a complete overview of our security program and compliance initiatives.

