CyncHealth Selects Nuance PowerShare, Giving Patients and Physicians Across Iowa and Nebraska Secure, Ubiquitous Access to Patient Imaging to Inform Care Decisions

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that CyncHealth, a Great Plains Health Data Utility, has selected Nuance PowerShare™ to give providers and patients seamless, secure access to diagnostic imaging and clinical data at the point-of-care. Timely access to imaging studies helps expedite important clinical decisions, reduce redundant exams, and ensure care continuity for patients transferred between facilities, or those who received imaging exams out of state.

Nuance's PowerShare Image Aware offering enables CyncHealth to authorize clinicians and patients in Nebraska and participating healthcare facilities in Iowa to access and share diagnostic images and reports securely, quickly, and easily without the added costs and delays of creating and shipping CDs. CyncHealth will also use PowerShare to alert emergency department (ED) clinicians of prior imaging studies and reports that exist on the Health Data Utility, and to automatically fetch relevant prior images for patients registered in the ED.

"Diagnostic imaging plays a vital role in virtually every medical specialty, so image-enabling our Health Data Utility is an essential part of our mission to make health information access and exchange better and safer, expand access to quality care, and improve patient and financial outcomes," said Melanie Surber, CyncHealth Vice President, Clinical Informatics. "The proven performance, reliability, usability and nationwide reach of Nuance PowerShare were the determining factors in selecting it as our image exchange solution."

Used by 70% of acute care hospitals in Nebraska and 60% in Iowa, the Nuance PowerShare solution connects more than 10,000 U.S. healthcare facilities sharing 2 billion images each year without the need for costly added infrastructure or VPNs. The PowerShare Image Aware network will also enable radiologists to integrate a patient's prior imaging into radiology reporting tools such as Nuance PowerScribe, the radiology reporting cloud platform used by 80% of radiologists in the U.S.

"We know from multiple accounts of PowerShare users across the country that rapid and secure exchange of radiology data not only improves patient outcomes and helps lower costs in everyday clinical practice, it also saves lives when time to treatment is critical," said Karen Holzberger, senior vice president and general manager of diagnostic solutions, Nuance. "It's especially gratifying when healthcare innovators and leaders such as CyncHealth choose Nuance as their solutions provider for the secure and seamless exchange of vital healthcare information. It empowers the patients and providers using CyncHealth services to improve healthcare costs, experiences, and outcomes."

Learn more about Nuance PowerShare Image Sharing here .

About CyncHealth

CyncHealth, a 501(c)(3) organization, is a health data utility that gives healthcare organizations the power to connect the dots across all points of patient care. CyncHealth goes beyond sharing data between providers to empower patients and their care teams to work together for better health outcomes, lower costs, and thriving communities. www.cynchealth.org

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc., or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Nuance Communications CyncHealth Caitlyn Keating Matt Litt +1.781.565.8926 531.999.3056 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nuance.com

