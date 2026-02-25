Cyngn Adds Former Lyft Exec, Ran Makavy, to Board

Mr. Makavy led growth at Lyft and later ran its core platform through the 2019 IPO. He also founded Snaptu, which was acquired by Facebook in 2011.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN) today announced the appointment of Ran Makavy to its Board of Directors. He brings senior growth and platform leadership experience from Lyft and Facebook, where he helped scale large technology businesses through high-growth phases.

At Lyft, Makavy built the growth team which was responsible for getting more drivers and riders to use Lyft and getting them to use it more at the right time, so the company always had a balanced marketplace. This included running performance marketing teams and budget, as well as the operations of running markets efficiently. After the company went public, Makavy managed Lyft's sales and partnership teams, and the healthcare team that were selling Lyft services to healthcare providers.

At Facebook, he led growth initiatives in emerging markets after the company acquired his startup, Snaptu. His work focused on user expansion and product localization across high-growth regions.

Cyngn is expanding commercial deployments and utilization of its autonomous vehicle solutions. Makavy's experience scaling software platforms and operationalizing growth systems aligns with the company's current stage of execution and expansion.

"Ran has scaled growth and platform teams at global technology companies and knows how to convert product strength into adoption," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "As we expand deployments and increase utilization, his perspective and operating rigor will be mission-critical for Cyngn."

Makavy is also an active early-stage investor and has backed more than 60 startups. Mr. Makavy replaces Colleen Cunningham who departed at the end of last year.

