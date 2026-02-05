Cyngn Advances Site-Wide Autonomy With DriveMod Tugger Operations Across Connected Facilities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN) today highlighted continued expansion of DriveMod Tugger deployments across large, connected industrial facilities, reflecting growing customer demand for site-wide autonomy that supports end-to-end material movement. DriveMod is increasingly being used in workflows that span multiple buildings and outdoor transit corridors, helping organizations reduce bottlenecks, improve throughput consistency, and redeploy labor toward higher-value operations.

Cyngn's DriveMod Tugger delivers an easy-to-use interface and dual indoor-outdoor capability.

As warehouses and manufacturing campuses grow larger—often exceeding 200,000 square feet and operating across multiple structures—transport between zones becomes a persistent source of inefficiency. DriveMod helps automate these repetitive movements, enabling smoother transitions between storage, production, and distribution areas and supporting more scalable facility-wide automation.

"Customers are increasingly looking for autonomy that fits into their entire operation, not just a single aisle or point solution," said Marty Petraitis, Cyngn's VP of Sales. "As industrial sites grow larger and more interconnected, the ability to move materials reliably across a full facility becomes a meaningful lever for efficiency and scale."

"DriveMod is built to perform in real production environments and support site-wide automation as a long-term capability," Petraitis added. "This broader deployment scope strengthens the foundation for sustained customer expansion as organizations scale autonomy across multiple workflows and facilities."

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company designs solutions to address significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers. For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K/A with the SEC filed on November 14, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

