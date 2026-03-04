Cyngn Deploys DriveMod Tugger at WEG Electric Motor Facility

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn, Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN) today announced a commercial contract to deploy its DriveMod Tugger at a WEG manufacturing facility in Bluffton, Indiana. The deployment will support WEG's efforts to reallocate forklift labor from routine material transport to higher-value production and warehouse tasks.

WEG Electric Motor's Bluffton, Indiana facility is now using Cyngn's DriveMod Tugger autonomous robot to automate material transport between machining and warehouse areas.

The DriveMod Tugger will automate the movement of electric motor components between machining and warehouse areas, replacing manual forklift runs that previously moved single pallets at a time. The autonomous system supports the transport of up to 60 pallets per day, stabilizing material flow while reducing non-value-added driving and congestion on the factory floor.

"At WEG, material handlers were spending a significant portion of their time on repetitive transport runs," said Lior Tal, Cyngn's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This deployment allows forklifts and skilled labor to remain focused on machining and warehouse operations, while DriveMod handles predictable, repeatable movement. We believe it's a clear example of how autonomy can improve safety, utilization, and operational efficiency in manufacturing."

WEG is a global industrial manufacturer with reported revenue of approximately $7 billion in 2024, operating branches in 41 countries with a portfolio spanning more than 1,500 product lines across five continents.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers.

