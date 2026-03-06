Cyngn Awarded 24th Patent, Strengthening Universal Autonomy Capabilities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN) today announced the formal grant of a new U.S. patent, US-12530029-B2, titled "System and Method of Adaptive, Real-Time Vehicle System Identification for Autonomous Driving."



This issuance brings Cyngn's intellectual property portfolio to 24 U.S. patents, further solidifying the Company's competitive moat in creating vehicle-agnostic autonomous driving solutions.

The patent protects a system that builds real time, gear-specific vehicle models to generate precise control commands, validates those commands through pre-execution simulation, and adapts continuously as hardware degrades—enabling deployment across diverse vehicle types without platform-specific redesigns. Key technical capabilities are described below.

"As we continue to commercialize our technology, building a robust wall of intellectual property around our core innovations is essential," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "This patent represents another important layer in our defensive strategy, securing our rights to fundamental methodologies in vehicle adaptability. Expanding our patent portfolio ensures that we protect the long-term value of our technology stack as we scale."

This patent reflects a broader shift underway in industrial automation: intelligence is becoming the defining asset, not just hardware. As warehouses, factories, and logistics operators look to modernize aging fleets rather than replace them outright, adaptable autonomy platforms may shape the next phase of industry growth. Securing intellectual property around vehicle adaptability positions Cyngn within a structural transition toward software-led industrial transformation.

Key Technical Benefits

The patented technology offers significant operational advantages:

Vehicle-Agnostic Scalability: Translates vehicle-agnostic trajectory commands into vehicle-specific control signals, enabling deployment across diverse vehicle types without platform-specific redesigns.

Gear-Specific Precision: Generates a separate model for each gear, producing control commands tuned to the vehicle's current operating state for accurate trajectory tracking.

Safety Through Simulation: Simulates movement and validates control commands before execution to catch potential errors.

Fleet Intelligence: Synchronizes model updates and aggregates kinematic data across an entire fleet, so each vehicle benefits from collective operating experience.

Proactive Maintenance Awareness: Monitors component wear (tires, brakes, shock absorbers) and adjusts models to maintain accurate control as hardware degrades.

By securing this intellectual property, Cyngn protects the innovations that allow its technology to be versatile and adaptable, supporting the Company's broader mission to bring automation to industrial fleets regardless of the vehicle type.



About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers.

