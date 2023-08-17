Cyngn Continues its Commercial and Technological Momentum for AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Solutions

Deal signed with Fortune 100 heavy machinery and agriculture equipment company for DriveMod Stockchaser Deployment

Partnership with BYD to develop autonomous DriveMod Forklifts

Partnership with new OEM, Motrec, to launch autonomous DriveMod Tuggers

Pre-order from Arauco for 100 DriveMod Forklifts, potentially represents up to $5 million per year in recurring revenue

Continued sales traction for autonomous stockchaser and tugger vehicles, with concentration in automotive manufacturing and private sector companies that serve the public sector and defense applications

Kicked off U.S. autonomous vehicle roadshow at manufacturing and warehousing facilities

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today shared several company milestones and key achievements including significant customer wins, key partnerships with leading OEMs, and product enhancements to increase customer satisfaction, safety, and efficiency. Together, these achievements are positioning the Company for growth.

CEO Commentary

"The Cyngn team has delivered exciting results this year as we continue to capitalize on the industrial sector's growing demand for autonomous utility vehicles, allowing industrial enterprises to overcome labor shortages, reduce labor costs, and enhance workplace safety in manufacturing and logistics," said Lior Tal, Chief Executive Officer of Cyngn.

"Our main focus is material handling across logistics and manufacturing facilities. Our DriveMod Forklift launch was well received, and we are actively working to sign-up new commercial customers and deployments. We have successfully completed paid development contracts with leading companies to showcase leading-edge autonomous vehicle capabilities, expanded our sales efforts, rolled out Enterprise Autonomy Suite (EAS 9.2), and expanded our engineering leadership."



"We conservatively estimate that the addressable market for self-driving industrial vehicles is over $200 billion today. We are well-positioned to deliver the next generation of autonomous driving solutions to some of the most pressing problems in the industrial space. AI is transforming the way work gets done and given the traction we are seeing with DriveMod, Cyngn is at the forefront of that shift," Lior continued.

Key 2023 Milestones and Achievements:

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

