'The Perfect Solution': Customers and Partners Share Firsthand Impact of Cyngn Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across industrial operations, companies describe a similar experience with Cyngn: the system folds into their workflow without disruption and begins influencing key performance levers almost immediately. The perspectives below come from a mix of end-users, technology partners, and OEMs who have worked with DriveMod in real production settings, each offering a different vantage point on how the platform behaves once it's in the field.

Together, these viewpoints show how organizations are thinking about autonomy as a long-term capability rather than a tactical fix. They point to faster stabilization of material-movement processes, smoother workforce integration, and a more predictable operating rhythm as DriveMod becomes part of day-to-day activity.

"Cyngn's self-driving tugger was the perfect solution to support our strategy of advancing automation. Its high load capacity enables us to manage heavier components and bulk orders, driving greater efficiency, reducing costs, and accelerating delivery timelines." — Steve Bergmeyer, Continuous Improvement and Quality Manager at Coats .

"Purpose-built for industrial applications, DriveMod is already deployed on vehicles such as the Motrec MT-160 Tugger and BYD Forklift, delivering sophisticated automation to material handling operations." — A recent update from Nvidia .

"I'd definitely recommend Cyngn to warehouse facilities looking to automate their processes. It's going to help them reduce their manpower, increase their efficiency, and build a better process." — Dave Hoover, VP of Technical Services at U.S. Continental .

"We just completed a 77K sq foot warehouse expansion and by integrating DriveMod into our material handling processes, we're not only addressing today's labor challenges but also positioning our business to meet the growing demands of tomorrow. We see this collaboration as an important step in ensuring we continue to deliver for our customers with the highest levels of efficiency and reliability." — Jeff Erwin, VP, Manufacturing & Quality at G&J Pepsi .

"I wish we would have found it sooner. The DriveMod Tugger is a normal part of our operation. The people here enjoy working with it — it provides a consistency to material delivery that they've grown accustomed to. It's safe, it's secure, it's efficient, and it really is an easy implementation. Everyone works with it like it's been an employee here forever." — Steven Finley, VP of Operations at Coats .

"Cyngn is pushing the boundaries of industrial autonomy with their AI-powered DriveMod platform." — Angus Pacala, CEO of Ouster .

"We are excited about the potential impact this technology will have on organizations' bottom line and look forward to the opportunities it will unlock." — Audrey Li, VP of Operations at BYD .



Cyngn's autonomous vehicles work "both indoors and outdoors, making it an excellent fit for our needs. According to our research, there were very few solutions that could work in both environments, so when we found Cyngn, we knew we were onto something." — David Williams, CEO of U.S. Continental .

"Cyngn's AMRs really unlock the potential for us to increase throughput and decrease time to market. Their vehicles enable us to concentrate on efficiency and we're really excited to increase profitability, improve our service levels, and get to market faster than our competitors." — Joseph Peterson, GM & Plant Manager of Flambeau .

"The bottom line is DriveMod has made us more productive. Instead of manually moving goods through the warehouse, our team can stay focused on picking, packing, and other high-value assignments." Ken Morris, Vice President, Global Logistics & Fulfillment .

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers. For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K/A with the SEC filed on November 14, 2025.

