Cyngn Deploys 4 DriveMod Tuggers at Vann Family Orchards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) today announced a commercial DriveMod Tugger deployment at Vann Family Orchards, a large-scale agricultural processor based in northern California. The deployment includes four DriveMod Tuggers automating the transport of raw materials between storage and processing areas across connected warehouse facilities. The deployment expands Cyngn's footprint into the agricultural processing market, and reflects growing adoption of autonomous material handling across food and agriculture supply chains.

Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) today announced a commercial DriveMod Tugger deployment at Vann Family Orchards, a large-scale agricultural processor based in northern California.

The system replaces a portion of the facility's manual forklift transport operations and efficiently maintains human labor for loading and unloading products, creating a hybrid workflow designed to improve consistency, safety, and asset utilization.

"At Vann Family Orchards, raw materials must move continuously between warehouses and processing equipment to keep production running," said Lior Tal, Cyngn's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This deployment demonstrates DriveMod's ability to operate reliably in agricultural environments where throughput, safety, and uptime are operationally critical. Agriculture represents one of the largest and most demanding physical industries in the world, and automation is becoming essential infrastructure for it."

California alone generates more than $61.2 billion in annual agricultural output, producing roughly 50% of U.S. vegetables and 75% of U.S. fruits and nuts, across more than 400 distinct agricultural commodities. The state anchors a vast downstream processing, logistics, and export economy that depends on consistent, high-volume material movement. As labor availability tightens and processing volumes scale, automation is increasingly central to maintaining throughput, reliability, and cost discipline across the food and agriculture value chain.

Founded in California's Sacramento Valley, Vann Family Orchards operates large-scale processing facilities serving domestic and international markets, making it well suited for autonomous material transport.

This deployment builds on Cyngn's recent momentum in food and beverage, including its previously announced DriveMod deployment with G&J Pepsi, the largest independent Pepsi bottler in the United States. Together, these deployments reflect Cyngn's expanding presence across food, agriculture, and consumer-packaged goods operations.

The system was deployed in partnership with Chandler Automation, Cyngn's systems integration partner, which supported the design and implementation of the automated material flow at the Vann Family Orchards facility.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers. The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years.

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SOURCE Cyngn