Cyngn Granted 19th U.S. Patent for its AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

Cyngn has been granted 16 patents in 2023, bringing the total US patents granted to 19

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today announced the issuance of a new patent, US-11,851,074-B2, for the Company's autonomous vehicle (AV) and driving solutions. This new patent of System and Methods of Large-Scale Autonomous Driving Validation provides expanded safety features in identifying problems arising from AV driving operations and generating a notification message regarding the problem.

"I am pleased with the remarkable progress and pace of innovation our technology team has achieved as this latest patent expands our total number of U.S. patents to 19," said Cyngn's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lior Tal. "Prior to 2023, we were granted 3 U.S. patents. During the first half of 2023, 7 U.S. patents were granted with the second half of last year securing 9 additional patents. Currently we have an additional 6 U.S. patents and 20 international patents submitted which we anticipate to be granted in the coming years."

Cyngn aims to provide its customers with advanced automation via its DriveMod autonomous vehicle solutions that leverage state-of-the-art sensors and AI to produce humanlike driving capabilities across multiple vehicle types without requiring site infrastructure overhauls.

This additional patent comes on the heels of the Company's announcement of the procurement of patent 18, which protects Cyngn's novel adaptive traffic rule-based decision making for autonomous driving.

Cyngn's patent family is comprised of the following granted patents:

Date US-11,851,074-B2 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF LARGE-SCALE AUTONOMOUS DRIVING VALIDATION 12/26/2023 US-11,837,090-B2 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE TRAFFIC RULE-BASED DECISION MAKING FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 12/5/2023 US-11,837,089-B2 MODULAR EXTENSIBLE BEHAVIORAL DECISION SYSTEM FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 12/5/2023 US-11,767,034-B2 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF COMPUTATION ACCELERATION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING SYSTEMS 9/26/2023 US-11,760,368-B2 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF SAME-LOOP ADAPTIVE SIMULATION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 9/19/2023 US-11,747,454-B2 GRANULARITY-FLEXIBLE EXISTENCE-BASED OBJECT DETECTION 9/5/2023 US-11,745,762-B2 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE TRAJECTORY PREDICTION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 9/5/2023 US-11,745,747-B2 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF ADAPTIVE DISTRIBUTION OF AUTONOMOUS DRIVING COMPUTATIONS 9/5/2023 US-11,745,750-B2 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF LARGE-SCALE AUTOMATIC GRADING IN AUTONOMOUS DRIVING USING A DOMAIN-SPECIFIC LANGUAGE 9/5/2023 US-11,679,726-B2 VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS 6/20/2023 US-11,673,577-B2 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE RELEVANCY PREDICTION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 6/13/2023 US-11,668,833-B2 OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS 6/6/2023 US-11,651,583-B2 MULTI-CHANNEL OBJECT MATCHING 5/16/2023 US-11,614,527-B2 SELF-ADAPTIVE LIDAR-CAMERA SYNCHRONIZATION SYSTEM 3/28/2023 US-11,592,565-B2 FLEXIBLE MULTI-CHANNEL FUSION PERCEPTION 2/28/2023 US-11,555,928-B2 THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECT DETECTION WITH GROUND REMOVAL INTELLIGENCE 1/17/2023 US-11,372,115-B2 VEHICLE LOCALIZATION 6/28/2022 US-11,186,234-B2 VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS 11/30/2021 US-11,169,271-B2 OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS 11/9/2021

For a comprehensive view of Cyngn's patents focused on modularity and flexibility of autonomous vehicle systems with multiple sensor modalities and configurations, please visit the USPTO.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Forward-Looking Statements

