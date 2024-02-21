Cyngn Granted Extension for Continued Listing on Nasdaq

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), today announced it has received an additional 180-day extension from Nasdaq to continue its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company was given until August 19, 2024 to regain compliance with Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price per share requirement.

"We are pleased with the extension and express our appreciation to Nasdaq," said Cyngn's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lior Tal. "We are fully committed to addressing the compliance issue identified by Nasdaq as we continue to execute our strategic plan and actively work towards maximizing shareholder value."

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

