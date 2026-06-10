MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) today highlighted what it believes is a broader shift underway in industrial AI adoption, as organizations increasingly evaluate autonomous vehicle technology as operational infrastructure rather than isolated pilot projects.

Cyngn Highlights Evolution of Industrial AI from Pilot Programs to Operational Infrastructure

Across manufacturing facilities, warehouses, distribution centers, and other industrial environments, autonomous systems are increasingly being assessed based on scalability, operational impact, and long-term deployment potential. As a result, conversations around autonomy are shifting from proof-of-concept validation toward implementation strategies capable of supporting enterprise-wide operations.

"We're seeing a meaningful change in how industrial organizations approach autonomy," said Marty Petraitis, Vice President of Sales at Cyngn. "A few years ago, many conversations centered on whether autonomous vehicle technology could work in a specific environment. Today, more organizations are focused on how quickly autonomy can be deployed across facilities, workflows, and operations once value has been demonstrated."

Cyngn has observed growing interest in multi-vehicle deployments and broader operational rollouts as industrial organizations evaluate how autonomous vehicle technology can be integrated into long-term automation strategies. The company's commercial pipeline currently spans nine industry verticals.

This evolution mirrors a common technology adoption pattern in industrial environments. Organizations often begin with a contained deployment before expanding successful solutions across additional routes, workflows, facilities, and business units.

Cyngn believes autonomous vehicle technology is increasingly being evaluated alongside other forms of industrial automation as organizations seek to improve operational efficiency, address labor challenges, and increase throughput.

Over the past year, Cyngn expanded deployments with customers including G&J Pepsi while extending its reach into agriculture through Chandler Automation. The company also reported growth in DriveMod Tugger bookings during 2025, reflecting increasing adoption across manufacturing, logistics, and industrial environments.

"Industrial operators are becoming more sophisticated in how they evaluate autonomy," Petraitis added. "The discussion is increasingly centered on repeatability, scalability, and long-term operational value. We believe that reflects a maturing market and a growing understanding of where autonomous vehicle technology can deliver meaningful results."

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers.

Investor Contact:

Natalie Russell

CFO

investors@cyngn.com

Media Contact:

Luke Renner

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

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SOURCE Cyngn