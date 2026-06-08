Cyngn Reports Growing Enterprise Interest in Fleet-Scale Autonomous Vehicle Deployments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) today announced that industrial organizations are increasingly evaluating how autonomous vehicle technology can be deployed at scale across their operations. This commercial trend reflects a shift away from proof-of-concept testing and toward operational implementation.

Cyngn's Autonomous Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs.

"We're seeing a clear shift in how industrial organizations evaluate autonomy," said Marty Petraitis, Vice President of Sales at Cyngn. "The conversation is increasingly focused on operational deployment, scalability, and long-term value creation rather than proof-of-concept testing. Customers are asking how quickly they can implement autonomy across their facilities, not whether the technology works."

During the second quarter, Cyngn saw strong engagement from global-scale industrial operators, exploring the deployment of autonomous vehicle technology within their operations. Cyngn's commercial pipeline currently spans nine industry verticals, 35 U.S. states, and international markets. The company has also seen increasing interest in multi-vehicle deployments as organizations evaluate broader applications for autonomy across their facilities.

Cyngn believes these trends reflect the continued maturation of the physical AI market. As autonomous vehicle technologies demonstrate operational value in real-world environments, industrial organizations are increasingly evaluating how autonomy can be integrated into long-term automation strategies and deployed at scale across their operations.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology enables industrial vehicles to operate autonomously in manufacturing facilities, warehouses, distribution centers, and outdoor industrial environments. The company believes growing engagement from enterprise operators and increasing interest in fleet-scale deployments underscore the expanding role autonomous vehicles are expected to play in industrial operations in the years ahead.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers.

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SOURCE Cyngn