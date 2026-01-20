Cyngn Receives Notice of Allowance for 24th U.S. Patent for its AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

Cyngn announces the notice of allowance for a new patent related to the Company's autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN) announced the notice of allowance for a new patent related to the Company's innovative autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions. The patent, System and Method of Adaptive, Real-Time Vehicle System Identification for Autonomous Driving, is expected to be issued next month.

"Since August of 2023, Cyngn has received thirteen newly issued patents, expanding our portfolio to 23 U.S. patents," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "This achievement reflects our continued investment in autonomous innovation and our determination to protect the technologies that set our solutions apart. Each patent represents meaningful progress from our team and reinforces our focus on delivering practical, real-world advances in material handling."

Cyngn's growing intellectual property portfolio supports the Company's broader mission to accelerate the adoption of safe, flexible, and scalable autonomous systems across industrial environments. Over the past year, Cyngn has introduced new capabilities for its DriveMod Tugger platform, expanded commercial deployments, and deepened integrations with leading warehouse and manufacturing technologies. The steady cadence of patent allowances highlights Cyngn's commitment to long-term innovation and to building a defensible technology foundation that helps customers reduce operating costs, improve safety, and increase operational efficiency.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers. For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC filed on March 6, 2025.

