Cyngn Secures Additional Autonomous Vehicle Deployment with Largest Independent Pepsi Bottler, G&J Pepsi

The deal with G&J Pepsi builds upon a deployment at a single bottling plant, which was announced in October.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) today announced that G&J Pepsi has signed a new purchase order for a multi-vehicle expansion of its DriveMod Tugger program. The order represents a continuation of G&J Pepsi's shift toward scaled autonomy across its distribution network.

This next phase of deployment is notable because G&J Pepsi has not yet finalized which facilities will receive the vehicles. The decision to move forward ahead of site selection reflects the consistency of DriveMod's performance and its applicability across a range of workflows.

Cyngn's DriveMod Tugger at G&J Pepsi (Image modified using generative AI technology).

"Customers increasingly view autonomy as a strategic capability rather than a point solution tied to a single use case," said Lior Tal, Cyngn's CEO. "When organizations commit to additional vehicles before identifying their specific assignments, it signals a high level of confidence in both the technology and the operational return it delivers across different environments."

"Expanding our DriveMod program reflects the results we've already seen and the broader potential we believe autonomy holds for our network," said Jeff Erwin, VP, Manufacturing & Quality at G&J Pepsi. "We're moving forward with additional vehicles before finalizing their facility assignments because the value is clear: the technology performs consistently, integrates cleanly, and gives us a scalable path to strengthening productivity across our operations."

The expansion builds on the previously announced DriveMod deployment within G&J Pepsi's warehousing operations. G&J Pepsi, the largest independent Pepsi bottler in the United States , serves customers throughout Ohio and Kentucky with a portfolio of more than 650 products, supported by a workforce of over 1,900 employees.

Cyngn's autonomous vehicle technology is designed to streamline repetitive material handling tasks, reduce operational variability, and support productivity improvements across large-scale distribution centers. The forthcoming multi-vehicle deployment will allow G&J Pepsi to extend these efficiencies across additional sites within its network.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers. For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K/A with the SEC filed on November 14, 2025.

