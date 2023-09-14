Cyngn Secures Four New Patents for its AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

Since August 2023, Cyngn has been granted four additional patents, bringing total US patents granted to 14

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today announced the issuance of four new patents granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its autonomous vehicle technologies.

"The additions of Cyngn's four new patents reaffirm our commitment to innovation in autonomous technology while ensuring safety and scalability remain at the forefront of our advancements," said Lior Tal, chief executive officer of Cyngn. "These patents further strengthen the differentiation of Cyngn's proprietary technology and dedication to providing our customers with leading, world-class, AI-powered autonomous solutions to increase productivity and efficiency."

In August, the Company announced the procurement of four additional patents as a result of their proprietary technology for vehicle sensors, obstacle detection systems, autonomous driving predictions and multi-channel object matching.

The publication of four additional patents brings the company's total US patents to 14, further solidifying its position as a pioneer and leader in the autonomous industrial sector.

Cyngn's patent family is comprised of the following granted patents:

Patent Number

Title

Publication Date



US-11,747,454

GRANULARITY-FLEXIBLE EXISTENCE-
BASED OBJECT DETECTION

9/5/2023



US-11,745,762

SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE
TRAJECTORY PREDICTION FOR
AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

9/5/2023



US-11,745,747

SYSTEM AND METHOD OF ADAPTIVE
DISTRIBUTION OF AUTONOMOUS
DRIVING COMPUTATIONS

9/5/2023



US-11,745,750

SYSTEM AND METHOD OF LARGE-
SCALE AUTOMATIC GRADING IN
AUTONOMOUS DRIVING USING A
DOMAIN-SPECIFIC LANGUAGE

9/5/2023



US-11,679,726

VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS

6/20/2023



US-11,673,577

SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE
RELEVANCY PREDICTION FOR
AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

6/13/2023



US-11,668,833

OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS

6/6/2023



US-11,651,583

MULTI-CHANNEL OBJECT MATCHING

5/16/2023



US-11,614,527

SELF-ADAPTIVE LIDAR-CAMERA
SYNCHRONIZATION SYSTEM

3/28/2023



US-11,592,565

FLEXIBLE MULTI-CHANNEL FUSION
PERCEPTION

2/28/2023



US-11,555,928

THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECT
DETECTION WITH GROUND REMOVAL
INTELLIGENCE

1/17/2023



US-11,372,115

VEHICLE LOCALIZATION

6/28/2022



US-11,186,234

VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS

11/30/2021



US-11,169,271

OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS

11/9/2021

For a comprehensive view of Cyngn's patents focused on modularity and flexibility of autonomous vehicle systems with multiple sensor modalities and configurations, please visit the USPTO.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Cyngn Media Contacts:
Susan Donahue
Skyya PR for Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN)
[email protected]
651-283-8700

Cyngn Investor Contact:
Bill Ong
Cyngn Inc.
[email protected]
650-204-1551

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

