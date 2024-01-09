Cyngn Secures its 18th U.S. Patent in Adaptive Traffic Rule-Based Decision Making for Autonomous Driving

Cyngn

09 Jan, 2024, 07:05 ET

Since August 2023, Cyngn has been granted eight additional patents, bringing the total U.S. patents granted to 18.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today announced the issuance of a new patent, US-11,837,090-B2, for the Company's autonomous vehicle (AV) and driving solutions. This new patent protects Cyngn's novel adaptive traffic rule-based decision making for autonomous driving that aims to optimize driving decisions in the presence of multiple rules or constraints imposed on an autonomous vehicle by its environment.

Cyngn Patent #18 Awarded
"As our business continues its upward trajectory, the significance of our patents becomes increasingly evident," said Cyngn's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lior Tal. "These patents are not just legal safeguards; they are the cornerstone of our growth strategy, ensuring that our innovative ideas remain exclusively ours in a competitive market. In essence, they are the protective armor that fortifies our position in the industry, allowing us to confidently forge ahead in our journey of expansion and success."

Cyngn provides its customers a seamless way to adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's patent family is comprised of the following granted patents:

Patent Number

Title

Publication Date

US-11,837,090-B2

SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE TRAFFIC RULE-BASED DECISION MAKING FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

12/5/2023

US-11,837,089-B2

MODULAR EXTENSIBLE BEHAVIORAL DECISION SYSTEM FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

12/5/2023

US-11,767,034-B2

SYSTEM AND METHOD OF COMPUTATION ACCELERATION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING SYSTEMS

9/26/2023

US-11,760,368-B2

SYSTEM AND METHOD OF SAME-LOOP ADAPTIVE SIMULATION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

9/19/2023

US-11,747,454-B2

GRANULARITY-FLEXIBLE EXISTENCE-BASED OBJECT DETECTION

9/5/2023

US-11,745,762-B2

SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE TRAJECTORY PREDICTION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

9/5/2023

US-11,745,747-B2

SYSTEM AND METHOD OF ADAPTIVE DISTRIBUTION OF AUTONOMOUS DRIVING COMPUTATIONS

9/5/2023

US-11,745,750-B2

SYSTEM AND METHOD OF LARGE-SCALE AUTOMATIC GRADING IN AUTONOMOUS DRIVING USING A DOMAIN-SPECIFIC LANGUAGE

9/5/2023

US-11,679,726-B2

VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS

6/20/2023

US-11,673,577-B2

SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE RELEVANCY PREDICTION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

6/13/2023

US-11,668,833-B2

OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS

6/6/2023

US-11,651,583-B2

MULTI-CHANNEL OBJECT MATCHING

5/16/2023

US-11,614,527-B2

SELF-ADAPTIVE LIDAR-CAMERA SYNCHRONIZATION SYSTEM

3/28/2023

US-11,592,565-B2

FLEXIBLE MULTI-CHANNEL FUSION PERCEPTION

2/28/2023

US-11,555,928-B2

THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECT DETECTION WITH GROUND REMOVAL INTELLIGENCE

1/17/2023

US-11,372,115-B2

VEHICLE LOCALIZATION

6/28/2022

US-11,186,234-B2

VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS

11/30/2021

US-11,169,271-B2

OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS

11/9/2021

For a comprehensive view of Cyngn's patents focused on modularity and flexibility of autonomous vehicle systems with multiple sensor modalities and configurations, please visit the USPTO.

About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor/Media Contact: Bill Ong, [email protected]; 650-204-1551

SOURCE Cyngn

