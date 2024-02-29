Cyngn to Attend MODEX 2024 with Motrec, Showcasing DriveMod Tugger

Cyngn will be exhibiting at booth A13913, located in the Transportation and Logistics Solution Center in Hall A.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN) will attend MODEX 2024 with Motrec International Inc. on March 11 to 14, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Cyngn is thrilled to offer a sneak peek into its latest innovation at MODEX 2024: the DriveMod Tugger. For the very first time, Cyngn will debut its fully-autonomous DriveMod-enabled MT-160 tow tractor from Motrec in its booth (A13913), located in the Transportation and Logistics Solution Center in Hall A of Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center.

Cyngn MODEX Trade Show Cyngn MODEX Trade Show Floor Map

"Manufacturing and supply chain operations are rapidly evolving, emphasizing the heightened importance of staying at the forefront of innovation in today's dynamic landscape," said Lior Tal, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cyngn. "That's why we are excited to exhibit with our partners at Motrec to show visitors how our DriveMod Tugger, designed for efficient and safe heavy-load towing, offers organizations a clear path to enhance efficiency, agility, and supply chain resiliency within their operations. This positions us as a valuable partner for the manufacturing and supply chain decision-makers at this event."

Cyngn's DriveMod Tugger aims to improve goods transportation cost-effectively and safely. Equipped with automatic unhitching capabilities, it boasts an impressive towing capacity of over 6,000 pounds and a 54-inch turning radius.

Recognized as one of the largest premier material handling trade shows, MODEX draws over 45,000 professionals from the manufacturing, supply chain, and transportation sectors, bringing together the entire industry to provide end-to-end solutions for operations.

If you'd like to meet with Cyngn while at MODEX 2024, visit https://www.cyngn.com/contact.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

Investor/Media Contact: Bill Ong, [email protected] ; 650-204-1551

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Cyngn