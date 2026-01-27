Cyngn Triples Vehicles Ordered Year-Over-Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn today announced that it has tripled the number of autonomous DriveMod Tuggers it sold in 2025 compared to 2024, reflecting accelerating customer adoption and expanded operational activity across enterprise sites.

Over the past several months, Cyngn teams across sales, engineering, customer success, and operations completed a concentrated burst of field execution to support this growth, including:

Cyngn's DriveMod Tugger provides intelligent, real-time decisions while integrating with your WMS for seamless mission deployment.

Dozens of customer facility visits to assess workflows and validate deployment use cases

Multiple on-site DriveMod Tugger demonstrations

Back-to-back upgrades of DriveMod 10.8 and Enterprise Autonomy Suite 3.0 at active customer locations

Fleet readiness work bringing up a new batch of vehicles to prepare for new rollout demand

The company expects additional deployments to begin in early 2026, including multi-vehicle implementations and fleet expansions at existing customer sites.

"Tripling the number of vehicles ordered year-over-year reflects real operational momentum," said Lior Tal, Chief Executive Officer of Cyngn. "Our teams are executing across demos, upgrades, and fleet preparation, and we are focused on scaling this progress into sustained commercial performance."

This update follows Cyngn's $32 million funding raise and expanded collaboration with NVIDIA to support next-generation autonomous vehicle development.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers.

