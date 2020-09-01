CyntrX Integration With Decisiv Drives Service Management Efficiency

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today it has completed an integration with CyntrX. The integrated solution delivers telematics data from CyntrX to the Decisiv SRM platform to trigger maintenance events.

"The close cooperation between Decisiv and CyntrX led to the completion of this integration in just 120 days," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv. "The combined efforts of our two companies quickly enabled their mobile friendly platform to drive service event efficiency and accuracy for customers. With the integration, CyntrX users can improve service event management, which leads to enhanced asset performance and utilization."

With the integration, mileage, engine hour and GPS-based location data from CyntrX telematics systems are automatically delivered to the Decisiv SRM platform, triggering service events. CyntrX also provides a PM Profile and a number of PM checklists on its fleet management platform.

"With the Decisiv integration we are able to extend the value of our fleet tracking solution for customers," said Greg Taisto, CEO of CyntrX. "Decisiv SRM enables us to deliver an even more relevant fleet management solution that meets our customers' business needs."

The first user of the integration between Decisiv and CyntrX is Hunter Truck, a Butler, Pennsylvania based dealer of Peterbilt and International vehicles and a member of the Idealease and PacLease networks. The company operates 19 locations across Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and West Virginia.

Beginning in May of this year, Decisiv and CyntrX began development work on the integration of data from Hunter lease vehicles. Testing and implementation of the solution that delivers telematics information at the point of service was done by the end of July.

About CyntrX

Founded in 2004, CyntrX delivers intuitive, simple, and easy-to-use fleet tracking solutions for the truck leasing and rental industry, and integrated business systems that support service, rental and leasing operations. As a full service telematics provider, CyntrX operates on standard wireless networks, desktops and mobile browsers. For more information, visit www.cyntrx.com.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Decisiv provides a cloud-based Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform that revolutionizes how the service supply chain for commercial assets communicates and collaborates. As the industry leader in SRM technology, Decisiv is driving unrivaled improvement in asset performance and utilization for manufacturers, service providers and asset owners in the commercial vehicle market. The SRM platform's service orchestration capability that harnesses, shares and analyzes connected asset data, and intelligently enables service management, is the key to driving asset uptime and availability. Decisiv is the partner of choice for major commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Volvo, Mack, Hino, Isuzu, Peterbilt, Kenworth and Michelin, as well as their dealers and call centers, service networks and asset owners. For more information, visit www.decisiv.com.

