Decisiv Names Jeff Clark to the Role of Chief Product Officer

Transportation industry technology and software expert to lead product strategy

RESTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today that Jeff Clark has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Clark brings over two decades of proven product strategy and product management leadership to Decisiv as the company continues to expand the breadth of its SRM Ecosystem and data intelligence offerings.

Jeff Clark, Chief Product Officer, Decisiv, Inc.

"In Jeff Clark, we have found the right person to lead our investment in product innovation and Decisiv SRM Ecosystem growth," said Tim Hardin, President and CEO of Decisiv. "His experience will help us continue building on the amazing work our team has done over the years. He will lead our efforts to differentiate the Decisiv SRM platform by more effectively connecting OEMs, fleets, and dealers through actionable intelligence using data-driven service performance technology."

Jeff Clark has held multiple roles with enterprise software solutions providers. At CalAmp, he led the transformation of the company's global edge-to-cloud telematics data platform, the development of a new partner ecosystem, and a fleet management strategy for the transportation and logistics industry's connected assets.

Most recently, Clark held a product strategy leadership role at Hyundai helping the OEM identify opportunities to leverage telematics and data insights for new business strategies and operational effeciencies. He has also had CPO and product leadership roles with ADP, Sage Software and Velocity Global where he drove innovative transformations in enterprise software and financial services technology.

Today, the Decisiv SRM platform and SRM Ecosystem serve as the recognized foundation for intelligent and effective service management across North America.

"The depth and reach of the Decisiv SRM platform and SRM Ecosystem are unmatched in the industry," said Jeff Clark. "As the volume of actionable data and insights continues to expand with connected assets and complex workflows, we have tremendous opportunities to build on Decisiv's success and further enhance the value we deliver. I'm excited to help lead the next phase of product innovation and shape the future of service management."

About Decisiv, Inc.

Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry in North America, delivering intelligent asset service management for improved utilization, performance, security, and compliance. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for over 5,000 service locations and over 74,000 fleets across North America that manage more than 4 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem acts as the system of orchestration that uniquely connects dealers, service providers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets by delivering critical in-context, actionable data at the point of service. This unrivaled level of data connectivity and collaboration drives more intelligent, effective service and enables asset owners and managers to proactively plan and manage maintenance across the entire lifecycle of every asset. For more information, visit www.decisiv.com .

